SkipTheDishes Announces Support for Alberta Restaurants As Second Wave of COVID-19 Hits the Restaurant Industry

The delivery network is implementing a support package across the province

as new restrictions force front of house closures

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes, Canada's largest online food delivery network, announces initiatives to support their restaurant partners across Alberta throughout the new wave of restrictions announced this week.

As a proud Canadian brand, SkipTheDishes has over 2,700 employees across the country that are working to ensure their restaurant partners are able to keep their kitchens open for pickup and delivery in affected regions. Skip has been working alongside the Government of Alberta on how to best support their partners, and are proud to extend a support package that includes:

A 25% rebate on commission for local, independent restaurant partners

0% commission rate for any new restaurants joining the network during the restriction period

A 10.5% commission rate to any restaurant partner looking to utilize their own staff to facilitate delivery while leveraging Skip's technology and customer base

The continuation of Skip's restaurant tipping initiative, which has seen over $1.2 million in generous donations from customers go directly to local restaurants

App functionality that allows partners to diversify their menu offerings, increasing orders and revenue

Additional marketing and order-driving initiatives that can both increase repeat orders and attract new customers

"We know local restaurants are the heart and soul of communities across the province, and with pickup and delivery orders becoming a critical revenue stream for restaurants throughout the pandemic, Skip stands with our local partners throughout this new wave of restrictions," says Kevin Edwards, CEO, SkipTheDishes. "We know that Skip has become not only a tool to practice social distancing, but also a way to support local businesses during the pandemic."

This support package will begin on Sunday, December 13 when provincial restrictions take effect, and is expected to give millions of dollars back to local, independent restaurant partners across the province. New restaurant partners can visit restaurants.skipthedishes.com/application to join the network.



Since the start of the pandemic, Skip has worked alongside its restaurant partners to proactively provide direct, impactful support as they continue to navigate the effects of COVID-19 on the restaurant industry. To date, Skip has provided $30 million to its restaurant partners in commission rebates and order-driving initiatives and remains the only national food delivery network to have no added or hidden service fees for customers, making their services affordable and accessible to all Canadians.

