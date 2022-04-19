SkipTheDishes Announces Rollout of Skip Express Lane in Alberta

The new offering from Skip will deliver local favourites, everyday essentials, household, and grocery items seven days a week in less than 25 minutes, launching in Calgary and Edmonton

WINNIPEG, MB, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes, Canada's largest and most trusted food delivery network, today announced the province-wide expansion of Skip Express Lane in Alberta, the first-of-its-kind delivery service in the country with a focus on local favourites and everyday essentials.

The second Skip Express Lane location in Calgary is now live, joining the recently-launched Edmonton location on the Skip network. There are currently a total of six fulfillment centers planned for Alberta.

The Skip Express Lane locations in Calgary and Edmonton are already processing hundreds of orders daily, offering an extensive menu of over 1,500 items including baby products, personal care items, and fresh produce at grocery store prices, along with exclusive products from Skip restaurant partners and local businesses.

In a dedicated category dubbed "West Local Love", there are currently 15 Albertan-based and hometown hero brands on Skip Express Lane so far, including but not limited to:

Massimo's Pastas and Vinaigrettes

KGW Kettle Corn

The Candy Shoppe

FreeBar Energy Foods

Coco Brooks

OMG in assorted varieties

And many more!

"Being on Skip Express Lane allowed us to offer a channel that's easy for our customers to use with fast deliveries," said Luke Wolters, CEO and Founder of Freebar Foods Inc. "It has exposed us to new customers we couldn't reach and has been great to help us grow."

Since the July 2021 debut of the first 'dark store' in Winnipeg, MB, where Skip is headquartered, and the announcement of the national rollout in December 2021, Skip Express Lane has seen 11 launches so far across four provinces. With a total of 38 new fulfillment centres to be launched by this summer, Skip Express Lane will create approximately 1,000 jobs across the country.

"We're thrilled to see the positive response to Skip Express Lane so far and feel confident in our strategy to continue expanding the offering across the country to reach as many Canadian families as we can," says Howard Migdal, COO of SkipTheDishes. "While Skip Express Lane has a focus on being a convenient option for Canadians, we're also proud to continue to spotlight local businesses to help expand their customer base wider than ever before."

Beyond Alberta, Skip Express Lanes across Canada includes one location in British Columbia, two locations in Manitoba, and five locations in Ontario, with plans for expansion into existing and new cities and provinces in the coming months.

