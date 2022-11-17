SkipTheDishes announces Howard Migdal as new CEO

Migdal, the company's previous COO, was officially appointed earlier this month, succeeding Kevin Edwards

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, SkipTheDishes, Canada's largest and most trusted food delivery network, announced that Howard Migdal, most recently the company's Chief Operating Officer, has been named the new Chief Executive Officer. Migdal will be succeeding previous CEO Kevin Edwards following his retirement.

"Having been a part of Skip's incredible journey and seeing the company's success first-hand over the last ten years, I am honoured to now be leading the organization into the future," says Howard Migdal, Chief Executive Officer, SkipTheDishes. "We want to continue leveraging our incredible network to become the go-to platform for both businesses and consumers when they need delivery. We look forward to continuing to drive success for our most important stakeholders across Canada: our customers, couriers, and restaurant partners."

Migdal brings unparalleled operational and technological expertise, with over 16 years experience in food delivery. In 2008, Migdal was one of two entrepreneurs who founded GrubCanada, Canada's first national food delivery platform. At Skip, Howard most recently served more than four years leading the organization in the roles of COO and Managing Director.

The appointment comes after Edwards, the company's former CEO, announced his retirement, stepping down after leading the company for nearly five years.

Edwards took over as CEO from Skip's founders in 2018 and focused on scaling the organization and team into what it is today. His legacy includes successfully steering the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, launching the company's official grocery and convenience vertical Skip Express Lane, and launching Skip's first celebrity marketing campaign, which catapulted Skip into becoming a household name across Canada.

"I'm grateful to have spent the final four years of my career with SkipTheDishes. Our team is unstoppable and I know they'll continue blazing the trail within the Canadian delivery space," says Edwards. "Skip has changed the way millions of people live their lives, allowing Canadians to spend more time doing the things they love with their family and friends. I can't wait to see what the next decade of growth brings."

As CEO, Migdal's priority will be continuing to find ways to help restaurants and local businesses thrive in today's on-demand economy while maintaining Skip's industry leadership across the country.

About SkipTheDishes: SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 47,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

