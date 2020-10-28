SkipTheDishes and Wine Rack Partner to Deliver Alcohol Throughout Ontario

Through the SkipTheDishes app or website, customers will be able to conveniently order over 100 different wines and refreshment options from Wine Rack, including well-known brands such as Jackson-Triggs, Inniskilin, OPEN, Bodacious, Naked Grape, Growers Cider, Cartier and many more.

"Delivery is increasingly becoming an important part of our business at Wine Rack, as our customers' expectations and purchase habits are shifting," says Jon Purdy, Senior Brand Manager of Arterra Wines Canada. "Efficient and safe delivery is important to us and the expertise and technology that fuels the Skip network makes them the perfect partner to deliver our products."

With the holiday season being one the busiest times of the year, this partnership conveniently helps customers social distance, avoid long line ups and shop their favourite local wines and refreshments from the comfort of home.

In addition to Wine Rack's wide selection of quality wine, ciders and liqueurs that can be enjoyed responsibly, they offer great gifting options for any occasion. Gift baskets and more will also be available for delivery through Skip, just in time for the holiday season.

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com , a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 29,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

About Wine Rack

With more than 164 wine boutiques conveniently located throughout Ontario, Wine Rack provides a breadth of quality Ontario and International Canadian Blended wines for any occasion. It carries over 150 products from well known brands such as Jackson-Triggs, Inniskillin, OPEN, Bodacious, Naked Grape, Growers Cider, Cartier and many more.

Wine Rack is the retail division of Arterra Wines Canada, Inc. It employs approximately 1,000 staff across Ontario. Its program "Perfectly Matched with a Career at Wine Rack" won the 2016 Award of Achievement from The Institute for Performance and Learning for all of Canada.

For more information about Wine Rack, visit Winerack.com .

