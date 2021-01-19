SkipTheDishes and the National Hockey League Announce Multiyear Canadian Partnership

Hockey fans across Canada can support their favourite NHL teams and local restaurants simultaneously all throughout the 2020-21 NHL season with the perfect home ice advantage: ordering game day favourites from the comfort of home without missing a second of the action.

"We're delighted to welcome SkipTheDishes, the premier Food Delivery App in Canada to the NHL," said Kyle McMann, NHL Senior Vice President, North American Business Development & Global Partnerships. "We look forward to building many impactful and creative fan-focused programs through this partnership that will be promoted across NHL and Skip media platforms to engage our passionate fans in Canada."

"As a proud Canadian brand, we couldn't be more excited to reach fans across Canada through this partnership with the National Hockey League and solidify our support of hockey at the highest level in Canada," says Kevin Edwards, CEO SkipTheDishes. "We know food is such an important part of the gameday experience and we are committed to being there for fans at puck drop and all season long."

With six Canadian NHL team partnerships (Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators, and Montreal Canadiens), SkipTheDishes is committed to delivering gameday favourites and enhancing the viewing experience for fans at home.

### (1/19/21)

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams.

© NHL 2021. All Rights Reserved.

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com , a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 30,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 31 Member Clubs and proudly welcomes its 32nd franchise, the Seattle Kraken™, for the 2021-22 season. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 151 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including NBC/NBCSN and the NHL Network™ in the U.S., Sportsnet and TVA in Canada, Viaplay in the Nordic Region and CCTV and Tencent in China. The NHL reaches fans worldwide with games available online in every country including via its live and on-demand streaming service NHL.TV™. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities through the sport of hockey by increasing youth participation and engagement; fostering positive family experiences; promoting inclusion, positive culture and leadership; and supporting sustainable community impact.

