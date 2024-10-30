Skip Unveils First-Ever Winners of the Food Industry Award

Inaugural Award for WXN's Canada's Most Powerful Women Top 100 Honours Female Visionaries Transforming Canada's Food Industry

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Skip , Canada's homegrown delivery network, in partnership with the Women's Executive Network (WXN), is thrilled to announce the winners of the inaugural The Food Industry Award presented, by Skip as part of the prestigious Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100™ Awards. This first-of-its-kind award recognizes women who are driving change in the Canadian food industry, celebrating chefs, restaurateurs and entrepreneurs whose passion, leadership and innovation are shaping the future of food in Canada.

This award was introduced to spotlight and celebrate the accomplishments of women in the Canadian food sector, which has historically faced challenges in achieving female representation in leadership roles. By honouring these exceptional women, Skip aims to inspire future generations and showcase its commitment to fostering diverse representation in the food industry.

"This year's award winners exemplify everything we envisioned when creating this award — vision, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to their craft and their communities," said Melanie Fatouros-Richardson, Vice President of Communications and Government Relations at Skip. "We hope their remarkable stories of perseverance and achievement serve as a beacon of inspiration for others, and we're honoured to celebrate their contributions to the industry and beyond."

The 2024 winners of the Food Industry Award presented by Skip are:

Chef Nuit Regular, Co-owner & Executive Chef of PAI and Kiin : Chef Nuit is one of Canada's most celebrated Thai chefs, known for bringing authentic Northern Thai cuisine to Toronto through her popular restaurants, including PAI and Kiin. She began her culinary journey in a small town in Northern Thailand , where she ran a humble curry shack, and later left her nursing career to share her passion for Thai food in Canada . "Food is a universal language, and through this recognition, I hope to continue sharing my passion for Thai cuisine with Canadians and inspiring future generations of chefs," said Regular.

: Chef Nuit is one of most celebrated Thai chefs, known for bringing authentic Northern Thai cuisine to through her popular restaurants, including PAI and Kiin. She began her culinary journey in a small town in , where she ran a humble curry shack, and later left her nursing career to share her passion for Thai food in . "Food is a universal language, and through this recognition, I hope to continue sharing my passion for Thai cuisine with Canadians and inspiring future generations of chefs," said Regular. Dawn Chapman , Owner of Lazy Daisy's Café : Inspired by her upbringing on a family farm, Dawn founded Lazy Daisy's Café in 2011, turning it into a beloved Toronto hub known for its locally sourced, homemade food and welcoming community space. "This award celebrates everyone who has supported Lazy Daisy's over the years, showing that creating an inclusive, local-focused space resonates with the wider community," said Chapman.

: Inspired by her upbringing on a family farm, Dawn founded Lazy Daisy's Café in 2011, turning it into a beloved hub known for its locally sourced, homemade food and welcoming community space. "This award celebrates everyone who has supported Lazy Daisy's over the years, showing that creating an inclusive, local-focused space resonates with the wider community," said Chapman. Karissa Pazdor , Owner and Operator of Little Caesars Pizza : A driven entrepreneur from Winnipeg , Karissa owns and operates four Little Caesars franchises across Manitoba . She began her career managing multiple Tim Hortons locations before expanding her own pizza businesses. "Being recognized for my work in such a competitive field is humbling. I hope this award encourages more women to explore entrepreneurship in the food sector," said Pazdor.

: A driven entrepreneur from , Karissa owns and operates four Little Caesars franchises across . She began her career managing multiple locations before expanding her own pizza businesses. "Being recognized for my work in such a competitive field is humbling. I hope this award encourages more women to explore entrepreneurship in the food sector," said Pazdor. Chef Stephanie Baryluk, Sous Chef at Chartwells Canada: A Teetl'it Zheh Chef, Stephanie is dedicated to sharing Indigenous culture through her culinary creations and educational initiatives. She played a pivotal role in developing the Rooted Indigenous Food Program at Simon Fraser University , which received a Gold Award in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and won the Grand Prize at the NACUFS Sustainability Awards for promoting sustainability in campus dining. "Being recognized alongside such remarkable women is an honour. I hope this award amplifies the voices of Indigenous people and inspires others to celebrate our culinary heritage," said Baryluk.

This year's 100 award winners, including the inaugural recipients of the Food Industry Award, presented by Skip will join an esteemed community of over 1,500 remarkable women who have earned this prestigious recognition. Spanning diverse sectors and backgrounds, these women exemplify the extraordinary impact that can be achieved in our organizations, communities, and across the country when women fully embrace their potential and unapologetically live their truth.

As the food industry continues to evolve, Skip remains committed to promoting diversity and inclusion, providing a platform for women to lead and thrive in an industry that touches the lives of so many Canadians.

For more information about The Food Industry Award presented by Skip and to view all winners of Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100™ Awards, visit https://wxnetwork.com/page/2024Top100AwardWinners

