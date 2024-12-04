Skip Serves Up Exclusive Partnership With Calgary's Iconic Native Tongues

Taco-bout convenience! Say hello to legendary tacos, burritos, cocktails, and more—delivered exclusively by Skip.

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Calgary foodies, rejoice! Skip has teamed up with one of the city's most celebrated dining spots, Native Tongues Taqueria, making it easier than ever for Calgarians to enjoy authentic Mexican flavours from the comfort of their own homes. Considered among Calgary's most-loved restaurants, this local favourite is now available for delivery exclusively on Skip.

Whether you're planning a holiday gathering, Taco Tuesday at home, or simply satisfying a late-night taco craving, you can now order Native Tongues classics like the birria burrito, hamburguesa al carbon, and donas, with just a few taps, thanks to Skip. To celebrate this exclusive launch, Skip is offering Calgarians something to taco-bout, with $10 off all Native Tongues orders of $30 or more with the code NEW10, from now until December 31st.

"As we continue to expand our roster of local legend restaurants, we are thrilled to deliver Native Tongues' bold, Mexican flavours to more Calgarians," said Loraine Nyokong, Head of Local Partnerships at Skip. "Adding such an iconic favourite to Skip underscores our mission to conveniently connect Canadians with more of the food and experiences they love!"

With three locations across the city, including their newest addition in the University District, Skip is thrilled to bring Native Tongues Taqueria's vibrant menu of coveted tacos, antojitos, signature cocktails and more to the doorsteps of Calgarians. Locations include:

Native Tongues Britannia (829 49th Ave. SW)

Native Tongues Victoria Park (235 12th Ave. SW)

Native Tongues University District (4014 University Ave NW)

"Native Tongues has always been about bringing people together over good food and good vibes," said Cody Willis, owner of Native Tongues. "Through our exclusive partnership with Skip, we can deliver that same experience straight to Calgarians, no matter where they are. It's about staying true to the flavours we love and making sure more people get to enjoy them."

Enjoy more of the good part with the exclusive launch of Native Tongues on Skip, and savour the tastes that have made Native Tongues a Calgary staple! Download the Skip app, or visit the Skip website to get $10 off all Native Tongues orders of $30 or more with the code NEW10 from now until December 31st.

About Skip

Skip is part of JustEatTakeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Skip connects millions of customers with over 50,000 restaurant partners across the country, including a growing offering of groceries, retailers, alcohol and convenience stores.

About Native Tongues

Native Tongues is an authentic Mexican restaurant that takes pride in its high-quality standards and beautiful people. Since opening its doors in 2015, its hospitality has been as real and genuine as the food and products it offers.

Native Tongues is all about tacos, cumbia, and mezcal! It offers street market food and unique cocktails in a vibrant and laid-back setting that transports anyone to the vibrant energy of Mexico City.

