Skip Launches NEW Membership Program, Skip+, Giving Canadians Access to a World of Exclusive Perks & VIP Experiences

Skip announces CIBC as Premiere Skip+ partner alongside a roster of beloved brands including WestJet, Live Nation Canada and NHL® to give Skip+ members access to greater savings and exclusive perks and experiences

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network, is excited to announce its new membership program, Skip+ . Launched as part of Skip's refreshed brand positioning, 'Skip to the good part', Skip+ is a reinforcement of their commitment to offer Canadians even more of 'the good part', including greater savings and access to exclusive perks and experiences.

The new membership program blends essential features like $0 delivery fees, more bonus points and reduced service fees with unique rewards such as members-only access to exciting offers and experiences, brought to life through exclusive partnerships including Premiere partner CIBC, and WestJet, Live Nation Canada and the NHL®. Amongst a host of exclusive perks, Skip+ will also help customers save over $200 in their first 6 months of membership.

Some of the key benefits include:

Unlimited $0 Delivery Fees : Enjoy $0 delivery fees on nearly every order

: Enjoy delivery fees on nearly every order Lower Service Fees : Reduced service fees on all orders, up to 40% off

: Reduced service fees on all orders, up to 40% off Bonus Points : Earn additional points even faster, so members can redeem discounts more often

: Earn additional points even faster, so members can redeem discounts more often Premium Deals : Take advantage of special deals and offers from Canada's most popular restaurants and stores

: Take advantage of special deals and offers from most popular restaurants and stores Members-Only Access: Unlock VIP experiences powered by robust partnerships that feature beloved brands - enjoy exclusive travel perks with WestJet, priority access to the hottest live entertainment tickets with Live Nation Canada, and once-in-a-lifetime NHL® sporting events.

"While this membership program is purpose-built to deliver value, Skip+ is about so much more than savings," said Rachel MacAdam, Vice President of Marketing at Skip. "Beyond satisfying Canadians' love of great food, with Skip+, we're giving our members meaningful ways to unlock more value in their delivery experience and connect with their passion points — whether it's live music, travel or sports. It's one of many ways we're empowering Canadians to skip to the good part and enjoy life a whole lot more."

With CIBC as the Premiere Skip+ partner, CIBC cardholders have access to exclusive benefits to make ordering from their favourite restaurants, retailers, and grocery stores more convenient and rewarding. These include a 12-month free Skip+ membership trial, a welcome voucher for up to $45 in savings, a preferred $6.99 monthly subscription fee following the free trial, and additional benefits and deals contributing up to $600 in savings across their first year of membership.

"We know our clients value convenience and savings, and teaming up with Skip helps us deliver on both," said Diane Ferri, Senior-Vice President, Cards, CIBC. "As we continue to provide a best-in-class client experience, opportunities like this help us deepen relationships with clients, bringing them more value and everyday savings to make it easier for them to achieve their ambitions."

"From the comfort of home to the skies, Skip+ will usher in a new era of savings, perks and exclusive offers for convenience and travel seekers across the country," said Jeff Hagen, WestJet Vice-President of Commercial Development & Strategic Partnerships. "Whether it's a spontaneous weekend getaway or a dream vacation, these exciting new benefits will allow guests to start writing their travel story even sooner."

"We are excited to partner with Skip to provide their Skip+ members unique opportunities to win exclusive VIP experiences at our tentpole NHL events," said Nicole Lee, NHL Senior Director, Integrated Marketing. "Our goal is to showcase the many benefits of Skip+ to our passionate fans and entice them to sign up when they are at home watching NHL games". --- Nicole Lee, NHL Senior Director, Integrated Marketing

Download the app and Skip to the good part today by signing up for a free six month trial of Skip+. To unlock a world of exclusive benefits with Skip+, CIBC cardholders can visit cibc.com/skip for more information on how to link their eligible credit or debit card to their Skip account and begin their 12-month free trial.

About Skip

Skip is part of JustEatTakeaway.com , a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Skip connects millions of customers with over 50,000 restaurant partners across the country, including a growing offering of groceries, retailers, alcohol and convenience stores.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

