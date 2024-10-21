Skip has dropped 'TheDishes' to deliver more convenience, celebrating Canadians with a day filled with surprise giveaways on the app!

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network, is thrilled to introduce its new brand positioning, 'Skip to the good part'—a refreshed commitment to helping Canadians conveniently skip out on life's everyday hassles, giving them more time back to do what they love. Whether it's kitchen fails or awkward grocery store run-ins, Skip has dropped 'TheDishes' as a promise to deliver more of what Canadians want including restaurants, grocery, convenience and retail offerings, right to your door with just a few taps.

Skip (CNW Group/Skip) Skip Is Helping Canadians Skip to the good part Of Their Day - And is Giving Away Thousands of Meals to Celebrate! (CNW Group/Skip)

Through a refreshed logo paying homage to Skip's Canadian roots, now featuring the iconic maple leaf, Canadians can experience the updated look and feel on the Skip app and website.

"As a company founded by and for Canadians, we're thrilled to announce the relaunch of the Skip brand, reaffirming our commitment to helping Canadians get straight to the best parts of their day," says Paul Burns, CEO of Skip. "Convenience and delivery isn't a luxury anymore, but an essential part of ensuring Canadians can get time back to do more of what they love. We're excited to deliver on that promise - bringing what you need, right to your door, exactly when you need it."

That's not all - to launch Skip's new refreshed brand identity, the company is also unveiling a new TV and digital advertising campaign featuring a familiar face. Starting today Canadians will see the return of the beloved 'honourary' Canadian, Jon Hamm! Through a series of ad spots, Hamm highlights moments that could have been avoided, underscoring the 'Skip to the good part' brand message and reasons why you 'Shoulda Skipped It'. The ad spot can be found via Skip's YouTube channel HERE .

"We've always been proud of our Canadian roots - and now, we're thrilled to be embracing them in a new way - bringing back an old friend to help us introduce this exciting new era at Skip," says Rachel MacAdam, Vice President of Marketing at Skip. "Jon's charm, humour and connection to the brand resonates perfectly with our new vision - and together, we're reminding Canadians that with Skip, life's best moments are just a few taps away."

In celebration of its new brand launch, Skip is helping thousands of Canadians 'Skip to the good part' with a day full of surprise giveaways on the app this Thursday, October 24, 2024. Whether it's making your morning commute easier or solving a dinner dilemma - Skip will be dropping thousands of voucher codes throughout the day to help Canadians Skip to the good part by covering the cost of their orders*.

Download the Skip app and keep an eye out on Skip's Instagram page, @skip_canada for surprise giveaways throughout the day on Thursday, October 24. Here's a sneak peek at some of the deals you can enjoy:

$20 off using voucher code BREAKFAST at 7 AM - 10 AM - Skip the forgotten coffee on the counter, and get your favourite breakfast items on the go!

off using voucher code at - Skip the forgotten coffee on the counter, and get your favourite breakfast items on the go! $25 off using voucher code LUNCH at 12 PM - 3 PM - Skip your sad bagged lunch, and be the envy of the office with delicious lunchtime favourites.

off using voucher code at - Skip your sad bagged lunch, and be the envy of the office with delicious lunchtime favourites. $40 off using voucher code DINNER at 6 PM - 9 PM - Skip the meal prep and kitchen fails with dinner delivered to your door.

off using voucher code at - Skip the meal prep and kitchen fails with dinner delivered to your door. $25 off using voucher code SNACKS at 9 PM - 12AM - Skip the late night craving, and conquer it with endless convenience options in just a few taps!

Torontonians will also have the opportunity to experience more of the good part in real life. This Thursday, October 24th, a traveling 'Skip to the good part' cart will be popping up at some of the city's busiest spots including Toronto Metropolitan University and Union Station, helping to deliver more joy to those who need it most, with tasty treats from iconic local restaurants and exclusive voucher codes!

Skip is now available in more than 480 cities and towns across Canada, having already added more than 25 new cities to its network since the start of the year. Canadians can place their order through the Skip app or website today.

*Limited to one redemption per customer. Valid during times listed below. Minimum spend applies. While supplies last. Taxes, fees and tip not included.

Breakfast: 7 - 10 AM, minimum spend $20

Lunch: 12 - 3 PM, minimum spend $25

Dinner: 6 - 9 PM, minimum spend $40

Snacks: 9 PM - 12 AM, minimum spend $25

About Skip

Skip is part of JustEatTakeaway.com , a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Skip connects millions of customers with over 50,000 restaurant partners across the country, including a growing offering of groceries, retailers, alcohol and convenience stores.

SOURCE Skip

Media Contact: [email protected]