SIXTEEN-YEAR SENTENCE FOR LARGE-SCALE FENTANYL PRODUCTION AND TRAFFICKING

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Yesterday, in the Edmonton Court of King's Bench, Jonathan Loyie was sentenced to 16 years in prison for his role as an executive member of a large-scale fentanyl production and trafficking operation. The operation involved the importation of precursor chemicals, which were stored in locations in and around Edmonton and Calgary before being transported to the fentanyl production lab located in Foothills County, Alberta. In his decision, Justice Nathan Whitling described the magnitude of the operation as "staggering."

After an intensive investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT), Loyie was charged with 29 counts. He pleaded guilty to five of those counts: conspiracy to produce fentanyl, possession of a benzimidazole (isotonitazene) for the purpose of trafficking, possession of two loaded restricted/prohibited firearms without a license, possession of a firearm knowing the serial number was defaced, and money laundering.

George Dolhai, Director of Public Prosecutions had this to say, "Wholesale dealers in fentanyl put Canadians, especially the most vulnerable members of our society, at risk of death or other grievous harm. Their only concern is the ability to make large sums of profit from other people's misery. They are directly part of the source of the supply chain. They will be prosecuted to the full extent of the evidence available and prosecutors will seek sentences that will denounce and deter their conduct through the punishment imposed."

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to law enforcement agencies across Canada.

Sixteen-Years Sentence for Large-Scale Fentanyl Production and Trafficking - News Release - PPSC

www.ppsc-sppc.gc.ca

SOURCE Public Prosecution Service Canada

INFORMATION : Media Relations, 613-954-7803, [email protected]