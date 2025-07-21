OUMAIMA CHOUAY SENTENCED FOLLOWING A GUILTY PLEA

MONTREAL, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, in the Court of Quebec, Oumaima Chouay pleaded guilty to one count of participating in the activities of a terrorist group, namely the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Ms. Chouay is the first person convicted for providing support to a terrorist entity through family support as a spouse.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) and counsel for Ms. Chouay made joint submissions for the sentence. Ms. Chouay was sentenced to a one-day custodial sentence in addition to the 110 days served before pre-trial, and a three-year probation order. In addition to a number of conditions related to her avoiding all direct or indirect contact with people and entities associated to extremism, she will be required to continue her participation in depolarization therapy.

In an Agreed Statement of Facts filed with the court, Ms. Chouay admitted to travelling to Syria to join the ranks of ISIS, knowing that her expected role would include marrying an ISIS fighter and raising children under the ISIS doctrine. Ms. Chouay is not suspected of having participated directly in terrorist activities, namely actual combat.

In addition to her pre-trial custody, Ms. Chouay has been subject to strict bail conditions since January 2023 and has participated in depolarization therapy. Independent psychiatric and psychological experts in the field of terrorism evaluated Ms. Chouay's progress over the past 30 and a half months and concluded that the risk of recidivism and dangerousness is very low. The Integrated National Security Enforcement Team led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police share the assessment that she does not present a significant risk to Canadian society.

Director of Public Prosecution, George Dolhai, stated: "The recommended sentence here takes into consideration the early, ongoing, demonstrated and independently evaluated steps Ms. Chouay has taken to demonstrate remorse, take responsibility, commit to fundamental change and a rejection of extremist ideology. This addresses the ultimate goal of protecting the community".

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to law enforcement agencies across Canada.

