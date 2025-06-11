LONDON, ON, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, in Ontario Superior Court, 25-year-old Taymoor Pasha was sentenced to 16 and a half years imprisonment after pleading guilty to possessing 15 kilograms of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking in the largest fentanyl seizure in the London area's history.

The Crown and the defence jointly suggested this sentence, taking into consideration Mr. Pasha's youth, he was 22 years old at the time of the offence, his early plea, and the fact that he was a first-time offender. Federal Prosecutor, Vincenzo Mazza, said: "Mr. Pasha was dealing in record amounts of the most addictive, harmful, and deadly street drugs we know. But he is also a young, racialized, first-time offender who pleaded early."

Director of Public Prosecutions George Dolhai said, "The PPSC recognizes the importance of health-based, rehabilitative approaches for individuals struggling with substance use disorders, including those involving fentanyl. At the same time, it has a responsibility to seek meaningful accountability, including through appropriately severe punishments, for those convicted of knowingly profiting from the suffering of others by contributing to the spread of harmful and potentially deadly substances. In this case, but for the early guilty plea, a significantly higher sentence would have been pursued."

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to law enforcement agencies across Canada.

