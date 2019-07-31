Six Nations of the Grand River to benefit from new waste management system

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER FIRST NATION, SOUTHERN ONTARIO TREATIES 1764-1862, ON, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to working in partnership with Indigenous peoples to develop sustainable waste management systems. Investments in solid waste management help to protect drinking water sources, avoid contamination of lands, and reduce risks to human health and safety.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced the closing of an in-community landfill site and construction of a new transfer station at Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation.

The new transfer station will be used to collect residential non-hazardous waste and recyclables and will provide the community with a solid waste management system that will have a positive environmental impact. The current landfill will be closed when the new station is ready for use.

The Government of Canada is investing $8.3 million dollars in this project. Construction is currently underway and is expected to be complete by fall 2019.

Quotes

"A solid waste management system is critical to a healthy community and a healthy environment. The new transfer station will improve how solid waste is managed at Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation. Congratulations to Chief Hill for your continued innovation and leadership!"

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"The closure of our Landfill Site will preserve our limited land base for more agricultural, residential, commercial and community use. The new transfer station will allow us to meet our community's immediate and future waste management needs which is critical to support our growing and progressive community. Our community has recycled over four million pounds over the last six years with our waste diversion rates increasing year over year. We are committed to diverting as much waste as possible in order to reduce the global waste burden which is negatively impacting our ecosystem, lands, waters and contributing to climate change."

Chief Ava Hill

Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation

Quick Facts

Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation is located 20 kilometres southeast of Brantford, Ontario , along the Grand River.

, along the Grand River. Currently, the community manages its own municipal solid waste at its landfill site that consists of an old fill area, a new fill area, and a recycling area. The new transfer station will be built at the existing landfill site.

The $8.3 million for this project is from the Budget 2016 First Nations Waste Management Initiative. Indigenous Services Canada previously provided an additional $378,188 for the feasibility and design phases.

