Six months of savings: Loblaw customers collectively saved more than $45 million with Hit of the Month products

BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks the end of the first six months of Loblaw's national Hit of the Month program, where customers find the best possible deals on select everyday items at participating Loblaw banner stores. With more than $45 million dollars collectively saved on the featured products, this promotion has truly made a significant impact on customers' wallets.

"The Hit of the Month campaign really has been a hit! Each month we've featured three or four products that customers want at unbeatable prices," said Mary MacIsaac, Senior Vice President, Loblaw Marketing and Brands. "This campaign was designed to bring more value to customers across all our banners and divisions. The response has been nothing short of incredible, and we can't wait to see what the next six months hold."

Since February, the Hit of the Month program has featured family favourites and pantry staples like crackers, rice, flour, cooking oil, soap, nuts, and chocolate bars. The biggest seller across the country was Kraft Dinner, with nearly eight months' worth of boxes sold in a single month.

August's Hit of the Month products were chosen to help families as they prepare for back-to-school, and include toothpaste, tortilla wraps, cookies, and candy.

