DoorDash and PC Optimum™ Reward Canadians With New Loyalty Integration

Customers ordering delivery with DoorDash can now earn PC Optimum™ points on eligible orders of restaurant meals, weekly groceries, and more.

TORONTO, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Ordering on DoorDash just got more rewarding! PC Optimum™, Canada's leading rewards program, and DoorDash, one of the world's leading local commerce platforms, are working together to provide Canadians with a seamless and delicious new way to earn PC Optimum™ points. Beginning today, PC Optimum™ members can earn five points for every dollar spent on eligible DoorDash orders delivered from their favourite restaurants and Loblaw-banner stores (including Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, and more), offering Canadians a new way to earn.

"PC Optimum™ has always been about rewarding Canadians for the things they buy most often," said Lauren Steinberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Loblaw Companies Limited. "By partnering with DoorDash, we're extending the value of our program beyond our stores and into even more moments of everyday life. Whether it's groceries, everyday essentials, pharmacy, or now your favourite restaurant meals, we're making it easier to earn rewards wherever and however you choose to eat. This is another step in solidifying PC Optimum™ as the most rewarding and relevant loyalty program in the country."

PC Optimum™ members can earn five points for every dollar spent on eligible DoorDash orders after linking their PC Optimum™ account to their DoorDash account. To celebrate the new way to earn, PC Optimum™ members will receive ten points for every dollar spent on eligible orders for the first three months, unlocking double the points-earning potential – in addition to 25,000 PC Optimum points™* for customers that are entirely new to DoorDash.

"Connecting customers with the best of their neighbourhoods is our bread and butter, whether that's by ordering a delicious restaurant meal, a weekly supply of groceries, or a last-minute beauty haul," said Kyra Huntington, Head of Strategy and Operations at DoorDash Canada. "By enabling customers to earn PC Optimum™ points on many purchases through DoorDash, we're providing customers with an accelerated way for individuals to save on future shopping trips at Loblaw-banner stores. The more you order in, the more you can save the next time you go out."

Ready to dig in? Here's the dish on how the partnership between DoorDash and PC Optimum™ works:

Earn Points on Restaurants and More: Get five PC Optimum™ points for every dollar spent on eligible orders from your favourite restaurants and purchases at participating Loblaw-banner stores, including Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Shoppers Drug Mart, Maxi, Real Atlantic Superstore, and PC Express Rapid Delivery locations through DoorDash – plus an extra five points per dollar for the first three months.

Get five PC Optimum™ points for every dollar spent on eligible orders from your favourite restaurants purchases at participating Loblaw-banner stores, including Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Shoppers Drug Mart, Maxi, Real Atlantic Superstore, and PC Express Rapid Delivery locations through DoorDash – plus an extra five points per dollar for the first three months. Limited Time New and Existing Customer Launch Bonus: From now through July 16 , DoorDash and PC Optimum™ are sweetening the deal with two bonus offers. New DoorDash customers who create an account and link their PC Optimum™ account will unlock a whopping 25,000 points* after completing three eligible orders of $20 or more (15,000 points on your first order and 5,000 points on your second and third). Existing customers can link their PC Optimum™ account on DoorDash and get 5,000 points** on their first eligible order after linking and spending $20 before taxes and tips.

Earning more points at more places is easy – simply visit DoorDash's app or website to link your PC Optimum™ account or sign up as a new member and start earning today.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighbourhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to over 30 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of commerce. Through its Marketplace and its Commerce Platform, DoorDash is driving economic vitality in the regions it serves worldwide.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,500 corporate franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees, and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's Market™, no name® and President's Choice®.

*New Customer Offer. Earn 25,000 PC Optimum™ points on your first 3 orders on DoorDash when you sign up on DoorDash as a new user and link your PC Optimum account.

Eligible only to new customers to DoorDash (never placed an order) or users who have not placed an order on DoorDash in the last 365 days. User must successfully link their PC Optimum account to DoorDash prior to placing their first qualifying order on DoorDash. Offer valid through 7/16/2025. Valid for 30 days from signup. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal of $20, excluding fees and taxes.

Eligible customers will earn 15,000 PC Optimum™ points upon placing their first qualifying order on DoorDash.

Earn an additional 5,000 PC Optimum™ points upon placing your second and third qualifying orders on DoorDash.

A combined maximum of 25,000 PC Optimum™ points can be earned if a customer places first three qualifying orders on DoorDash.

Points will be automatically earned at checkout. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. You must be a PC Optimum™ member to earn points. To register as a PC Optimum™ member, visit pcoptimum.ca. Limit of one DoorDash account linked to any PC Optimum account at one time. See general program terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/PC-Optimum-Loyalty-Program.

**Existing Customer Welcome Offer. Earn 5,000 PC Optimum™ points when you link your PC Optimum™ account and place a qualifying order on DoorDash. Eligible only to existing users of DoorDash who have previously placed an order on DoorDash in the last 365 days and are not new users within their first month on DoorDash.

Must link PC Optimum on DoorDash and place an order over $20 subtotal, excluding taxes and fees, to qualify. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Offer will be automatically applied at checkout for qualified users and transactions. Offer ends on 7/16/2025. You must be a PC Optimum™ member to earn points. To register as a PC Optimum™ member, visit pcoptimum.ca. Limit of one DoorDash account linked to any PC Optimum account at one time. See general program terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/PC-Optimum-Loyalty-Program.

