The program announces its trailblazing North America Class of 2023

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - EY announces 23 women founders selected for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2023, including six Canadian entrepreneurs. This year's winning women will be officially recognized at EY's Strategic Growth Forum® on November 9. The Canadian women entrepreneurs include:





EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women Class of 2023 (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

Bunny and Taran Ghatrora , Blume | Surrey, British Columbia

Blume creates award-winning, clean and uncomplicated skincare for Gen Z and beyond. Formulated with acne-prone and sensitive skin in mind, Blume is on a mission to give confidence back to the 60% of young "womxn" who say their self-esteem plummets when they go through puberty.





Made with Local is on a mission to raise the bar for sustainable snacking. The company crafts irresistibly delicious, nourishing foods that satisfy discerning taste buds while cultivating community impact. Pioneering the local food movement in consumer packaged goods, Made with Local is known for its gluten-free Real Food Bars, packed with 100% whole-food goodness.





OMY Laboratories stands as the pioneering Canadian lab, introducing personalized dermocosmetics. SkinIA, their AI software co-developed with dermatologists, AI experts and chemists, revolutionizes skin analysis. Through a photo and brief queries, OMY Laboratories pinpoints clients' exact needs, tailoring products to their preferences and skin issues. With over 8,000 eco-friendly, vegan cream and serum formulas, all crafted in Quebec , they redefine skincare.





Sampler delivers data-driven product experiences that create personalized relationships between people and brands. Sampler is known for having digitized the product sampling space. Its clients include over 1,000 CPG brands as well as leading retailers.

"The founders selected for the program display unparalleled ingenuity, business prowess and a formidable can-do attitude that has allowed them to break from the pack and stand out," says Brenna Daloise, EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women Canada Program Co-Leader. "These unstoppable entrepreneurs are not only incredible leaders in their organizations but also in their communities. They're outstanding examples of how grit and passion can lead to better, more sustainable and human-centered outcomes that deliver value for all."



Celebrating its 16th anniversary, the program identifies talented women entrepreneurs with scalable companies in Canada and the US and provides them with the network access, advisors and resources needed to help scale their companies and push them to achieve their full potential as market-leading innovators.

"From health and wellness to consumer products and marketing, these trailblazers are leveraging artificial intelligence to create efficiencies, solve problems and meet Canadians' everyday needs with a focus on social good," adds Tiki Cheung, EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women Canada Program Co-Leader. "We are incredibly honoured to provide these best-in-class founders with resources and access to EY's vast entrepreneurial ecosystem to help them scale, attract talent and disrupt industries."

Through the program, entrepreneurs become part of a global peer community, which includes more than 800 Winning Women in 48 countries. Program participants are offered executive education and introductions to the massive EY global entrepreneurial ecosystem, including alumni in the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network.



Learn more about EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™.

