SITE Canada Recognizes Creative Group's Diane Alexander with President's Award and Joanne Keating with Moira Hearn Memorial Award

Creative Group, a Leading Meeting, Incentive and Recognition Company, Is Honoured by Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) Canada, with Diane Alexander Receiving the President's Award and Joanne Keating the Moira Hearn Memorial Award

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- Creative Group, Inc., a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company, announced today that Diane Alexander, Director of Operations Canada, has been honoured with the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) Canada President's Award and that Joanne Keating, Operations Manager, Canada, has received the Moira Hearn Memorial Award. The awards were presented at the Ceremony held during the SITE Canada AGM 2020 in Toronto.

The President's Award recognizes Alexander's long-term and valuable commitments to SITE Canada. As president of SITE Canada, Alexander drove efficiencies and improved processes while supporting her board of directors and rebuilding the Young Leaders' program in the Canadian chapter. During her two-year term, 2017 and 2018, SITE Canada won two SITE Global Chapter awards including Chapter of the Year. "I appreciate being recognized by SITE and could not have achieved the noted success without the dedication of so many in the SITE organization who give unselfishly of their time," said Alexander.

The Moira Hearn Memorial Award acknowledges Joanne Keating's 20 plus years of experience in the incentive travel industry, adherence to the highest ethical standards, her long-standing involvement with SITE Canada as a Board member and former Chapter President. "It's people like Joanne who make our industry what it is today and deliver incentive travel program excellence to our clients," noted Ellie MacPherson, SVP Canada Operations, Creative Group.

Terry Manion, Senior Vice President, Business Development Canada, Creative Group, added, "We could not be prouder of Diane and Joanne for their respective achievements. These prestigious awards speak to the talent and dedication of our people to our clients and to the industry in general."

About Creative Group

Creative Group is a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company that delivers business results by inspiring people to thrive. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honoured with Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970, and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive and hospitality. Employing over 260 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in Detroit, Denver, San Francisco, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. Creative Group was acquired by Direct Travel in 2015. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com

About Incentive Travel & SITE:

Incentive Travel, the "IT" in SITE, is the fastest growing sector of the Business Events industry with the highest per capita spend and the wider supply chain. Accounting for about 7% of all Business Events activities, the Events Industry Council's Global Economic Impact study (2018) estimates the incentive travel industry to be worth around $75 billion globally. The Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) is the only Business Events association dedicated exclusively to the global incentive travel industry. Founded in 1973, SITE is a professional association of 2,500 members located in 90 countries, working in corporations, agencies, airlines, cruise companies and across the entire destination supply chain. We bring value to our members at both global and local chapter level by networking, on-line resources, education, certification and advocacy. SITE Foundation was established by SITE to support research, education and advocacy projects on behalf of the incentive travel industry. Monies raised by the SITE Foundation help us make the business case for incentive travel and highlight the transformational potential of travel experiences on individuals, enterprises and communities. The SITE Foundation is a registered charity holding a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization status. http://www.SITEglobal.com .

SOURCE Creative Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.creativegroupinc.com

