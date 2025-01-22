Creative Group Welcomes Mark Ledogar as Senior Vice President of Business Development

Experienced Leader and Proven Visionary Joins Creative Group to Drive Innovation and Strategic Growth

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Creative Group, Inc., a leading full-service meeting, event, and incentive agency, is thrilled to announce the addition of Mark Ledogar to its Senior Leadership Team as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Mark is a seasoned leader renowned for his exceptional ability to drive growth and foster innovation. Over the past year, he has been an invaluable collaborator, contributing to Creative Group's strategic initiatives. This experience positions him to seamlessly step into his new role, bringing immediate value through his deep insights and established relationships.

"Over the past year, I've had the pleasure of working alongside the brilliant and talented minds at Creative Group, and I couldn't be happier to officially join the team. I'm eager to contribute to this dynamic organisation and help drive us toward new milestones and achievements," says Ledogar.

"Having known Mark for nearly a decade, I am confident that he embodies our values and culture," says Janet Traphagen, President of Creative Group. "Mark brings a brilliant, strategic mind and exceptional leadership and collaboration skills. He will be a tremendous asset to our Senior Leadership Team and the entire Creative Group organisation."

With Mark's visionary leadership, Creative Group looks forward to accelerating its mission of delivering transformative experiences and achieving new levels of success.

About Mark Ledogar

Mark Ledogar is former President of One Smooth Stone, an event and communication agency. Following the agency's acquisition by PRA Events in 2018, Mark launched the organisation's Production Services department, serving as Senior Vice President and member of the company's senior leadership team prior to his departure in 2022. Since that time, he has provided consulting services for a variety of associations, corporations, and agencies focused on strategic planning, organisational design, business development, communication strategy, leadership development, creative direction, and project management.

Ledogar shares his talents and interests with a variety of nonprofit organisations for which he has served as advisor or board member. He and his wife reside in the Chicagoland area with their two children.

About Creative Group

Creative Group is a full-service meeting, event, and incentive agency that delivers business results by inspiring people to thrive. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honored with numerous Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970, and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive, and hospitality. Employing 220+ people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in San Francisco, Appleton, Wisconsin, and Toronto, Canada. For more information about Creative Group, visit www.creativegroupinc.com.

