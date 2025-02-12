Leading the Way: Creative Group Earns Top Sustainability Score in Climate Benchmarking

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Creative Group, a Direct Travel company, proudly announces its participation in the 2024 CDP SME Climate Disclosure, achieving a 'B' score — the highest SME score in 2024. This milestone marks Creative Group's unwavering commitment to environmental transparency and action, positioning the company as a leader among pioneering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) dedicated to driving meaningful change towards a sustainable future.

By joining over 12,500 SMEs in CDP's inaugural SME questionnaire, Creative Group has taken a significant step in solidifying its role as a leader in sustainability within the travel industry. CDP's disclosure framework provides critical data to key stakeholders — including investors, procurement teams, and policymakers — supporting informed decision-making and accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy.

A Commitment to Sustainability

"Our participation in CDP reaffirms Creative Group's commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices," says Janet Traphagen, President of Creative Group. "Achieving a 'B' score reflects our ongoing efforts to measure, manage, and reduce our environmental impact. Transparency is essential to driving industry-wide change and remain focused on continuous improvement in our climate strategy."

How Creative Group Achieved This Recognition

Creative Group earned this recognition through a series of proactive sustainability initiatives including:

A Global Remote Work Model — Reducing emissions from employee commuting and leased offices.

Comprehensive Emissions Tracking — Measuring emissions footprints for both our operations and events.

Sustainability-Focused Event Planning — Embedding environmentally responsible, eco-conscious practices in event planning and execution.

Long-Term Carbon Neutrality Goal — Committing to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Robust Sustainability Policy — Implementing a comprehensive Sustainability Policy to guide our environmental commitments and best practices.

Sustainable Events Calculator — Helping clients quantify and minimize the impact of their events

These initiatives reflect Creative Group's ongoing commitment to reducing environmental impact and driving sustainable change within the events industry.

Advancing Responsible Travel & Corporate Sustainability

"As part of Direct Travel's broader sustainability vision, Creative Group remains committed to advancing responsible travel and corporate sustainability initiatives," says Donna Brokowski, EVP of Global Supplier Management, Consulting & ESG. "This recognition from CDP is an important milestone, and we will continue working to enhance our sustainability strategy, engaging suppliers and clients alike to drive a lasting impact."

Leading the Way for a Sustainable Future

Creative Group's recognition in the CDP SME Climate Disclosure reflects not only its internal sustainability commitments but also its influence in shaping industry standards. By prioritizing emissions tracking, responsible event planning, and long-term carbon reduction goals, Creative Group proves that sustainability is not just a responsibility — it's a strategic advantage. This achievement reinforces Creative Group's role as a forward-thinking leader in travel and events, inspiring other SMEs to embrace climate action and contribute to a more sustainable global economy.

About Creative Group

Creative Group, a Direct Travel company, specializes in meetings, events, and incentive programs that inspire people and drive business results. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and exceptional service, Creative Group delivers memorable experiences that align with clients' goals while maintaining a commitment to environmental and social responsibility. For more information about Creative Group, visit https://www.creativegroupinc.com/.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's leading environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states, and regions. CDP assesses organizations based on the comprehensiveness of their climate disclosures, awareness and management of environmental risks, and implementation of best practices in sustainability leadership. For more information, visit CDP: Turning Transparency to Action

