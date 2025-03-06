Creative Group Welcomes Ken Haller as Vice President of Production

Role to Lead Innovation and Support the Growth of Meeting and Event Production

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Creative Group, Inc., a leading full-service meeting, event, and incentive agency, is thrilled to announce the addition of Ken Haller to its leadership team as Vice President of Production. Haller brings decades of expertise as an executive producer and team leader. With this addition, Creative Group will expand its focus on innovation, and this role will also support the rapid and continued growth of Creative Group's event production portfolio.

Ken Haller

"Creative Group's meeting and event production team is among the best in the industry, and I'm honored to work alongside such talented individuals," says Haller. "Together, we will build on the company's success and take our capabilities to the next level."

With more than three decades of experience in delivering events, Haller brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for solving client challenges. He has produced large meetings and events, incentive programs, and world tours in over 37 countries, worked with three former Presidents of the United States, and assisted in the production of the Atlanta Summer Olympic Games. Haller previously owned and served as VP of One Smooth Stone beginning in 2002. He then worked as Executive Producer and Director of PRA, Production Services when One Smooth Stone was acquired by PRA in 2018.

"Ken is the perfect addition to lead our exceptional team," says Melissa Van Dyke, SVP of Integrated Marketing and Innovation at Creative Group. "His leadership and expertise will help Creative Group amplify what we do best—delivering memorable results for our clients and creating transformative experiences that inspire and delight."

With Haller's leadership, Creative Group is poised to expand its production capabilities, enhance client partnerships, and achieve new levels of success in delivering world-class events.

About Creative Group

Creative Group is a full-service meeting, event, and incentive agency that delivers business results by inspiring people to thrive. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honored with numerous Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) awards and the CMI 25 Awards, which recognize the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970, and continues to serve clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive, and hospitality. Employing more than 220 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in San Francisco, Appleton, Wisconsin, and Toronto, Canada. For more information about Creative Group, visit www.creativegroupinc.com.

