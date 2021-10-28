Sinai Health looks at 'missing pieces' in women's health care in latest brand campaign

"This campaign illustrates Sinai Health's commitment to women's health care issues," said Louis de Melo, CEO of Sinai Health Foundation. "There are still too many unknowns when it comes to diagnosis, treatment, and cures for these conditions. Sinai Health is committed to filling those gaps, finding those answers, and solving the puzzle of women's health."

Developed by Huge and leveraging footage shot by award-winning photographer Goh Iromoto, the campaign examines a host of women's health conditions, including fertility, complex pregnancies and mature women's health. The campaign also features two mini-documentaries by Mark Rozeluk highlighting the courageous journeys of two patients and how Sinai Health's experts are working to change the understanding of their conditions.

The campaign builds on the spring series of documentaries that established Sinai Health as a powerhouse in delivering happy, healthy families. As home to one of the busiest labour and delivery wards in Canada, Sinai Health welcomes more than 7,000 babies each year and houses one of the largest Neonatal Intensive Care Units in the country.

Meanwhile, the average person who menstruates spends half their life in menopause. About 80 per cent of people undergoing menopause experience symptoms, while 20 per cent are severely affected. Sinai Health's program in Mature Women's Health sees more than 2,000 patients annually from across Southern Ontario and the GTA and is one of the only clinics of its kind in Canada.

In addition, about one in 10 people of reproductive age will suffer from endometriosis, and many times without even knowing it. It can cause debilitating pain that all too often is dismissed as just "period pain," leading to delays in diagnosis and treatment. In Canada, the time to diagnosis is 5.4 years, but can be as long as 20 years.

"Diseases with a profound impact on women's quality of life are often dismissed and are far less researched," said Dr. Ally Murji, a gynecologic surgeon at Mount Sinai Hospital. "This can mean women are unaware of what to watch for and monitor so they can effectively advocate for themselves."

The Missing Pieces campaign will run from October through December on television, social media and in various locations throughout Toronto. Along with Huge, Sinai Health Foundation partnered with UM on strategic media planning and buying. Visit SinaiCares.ca to learn more about the campaign and how philanthropy fuels the discovery and delivery of life-changing care at Sinai Health every day.

