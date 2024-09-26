Sinai Health receives $1-million gift to transform diagnostic approaches and fight cancer through digital pathology

"As a leader in laboratory medicine, this investment represents an institutional shift in how Sinai Health approaches pathology diagnostics, allowing us to remain on the cutting-edge of technology and to continue delivering and discovering life-changing care for patients at Sinai Health and beyond. We are deeply grateful to Dr. Chamberlain, his family and the foundation for this investment in the future of research and world-class care," says Louis de Melo, President and CEO of Sinai Health Foundation.

In digital pathology, the traditional physical slides used in the lab are replaced with a high-resolution digital image of the sample, captured by a specialized scanner. These images can be viewed and enlarged on a computer, reconstructed into a 3D view of the sample, mapped for known biomarkers of disease, and easily compared against other samples to determine if the specimen has been prepared correctly. They can also be quickly and securely shared with leading global experts, to collect real-time consultation and provide timely diagnoses.

"Diagnosis is the foundation of effective treatment for a wide range of medical conditions including cancers. With rapidly advancing technologies, digital pathology presents an incredible opportunity to unlock new avenues for diagnostic research, facilitate real-time collaboration with other Ontario Hospitals and with global colleagues, and provide faster, more precise diagnoses for patients," says Dr. Rita Kandel, Chief of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Sinai Health.

This digital transformation also has implications for future research; especially related to sarcoma and other cancers. Researchers will be able to leverage the advanced capabilities made possible through digital pathology, to build a new understanding of cancer biology and identify molecular markers – hopefully leading to groundbreaking research on cancer treatments and therapeutics.

"We believe that healthy communities start with healthy individuals. That's why we are proud to support the digital transformation of the pathology and laboratory medicine program at Sinai Health. Our aim is to see the adaptation and incorporation of Canadian innovations by Mount Sinai Hospital, and other Ontario hospitals, to advance the fight against cancer. We know this investment will continue to build on the high-quality care and research conducted by the team, impacting patients across Ontario and beyond," says Dr. Savvas Chamberlain, President and Director of The Savvas Chamberlain Family Foundation.

About Sinai Health Foundation

Sinai Health Foundation takes the vision of Sinai Health's physicians, clinicians, scientists, and health-care providers and helps turn it into a reality. Philanthropy is essential for advancing research, care, and outcomes for those facing cancer, a high-risk pregnancy, stroke recovery, and other conditions and diseases. Thanks to philanthropy, Sinai Health Foundation helps fund world-class facilities and offers patients access to integrated and exceptional care, tailored to meet their unique needs. Learn more at www.sinaihealthfoundation.ca.

About The Savvas Chamberlain Family Foundation

The Savvas Chamberlain Family Foundation seeks to support organizations in their efforts to tackle society's greatest challenges of improving the well-being of all, and in their efforts to make communities stronger. The foundation supports local registered charities whose focus and priorities are reducing poverty, providing support for marginalized individuals, and facilitating social inclusion. In addition to health and well-being, the foundation also supports education, arts and culture and the preservation of our environment, thereby making our community a safer and more welcoming place. www.scffoundation.com

