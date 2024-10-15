Sinai Health Foundation calls for urgent support to transform menopause care

Women are hot - very hot - and bothered that menopause remains poorly understood and deeply underfunded

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - With more than 50 per cent of a Canadian woman's lifetime spent in perimenopause, menopause and post menopause and an estimated $3.5 billion in national revenue lost annually due to unmanaged menopause symptoms, Sinai Health Foundation is taking a stand. In advance of World Menopause Day on October 18, Sinai Health Foundation has launched their 'Hot and Bothered' campaign to address the significant underfunding in women's health and to help end the stigma and shame around menopause.

Canadian women across music, film and television proudly showing support in Sinai Health Foundation's Hot and Bothered campaign (CNW Group/Sinai Health Foundation)

Featuring the tagline 'Hot and Bothered', the campaign features a diverse mix of remarkable Canadian women across music, film and television who are proudly showing their support at sinaiwomenshealth.ca.

"Saying I'm hot and bothered is an understatement. I'm frustrated that so little research and funding have been dedicated to something so hugely important and impactful," says Jully Black, Canadian singer-songwriter, actress and Hot and Bothered campaign advocate. "I'm proud to lend my voice to this critical initiative and to stand behind Sinai Health Foundation on their mission to set new global standards in patient care, research and education through their vision to create The Centre for Mature Women's Health."

Jully, along with Antonia Fifi, Amanda Brugel, Caitlin Cronenberg and other notable Canadian women have joined Sinai Health Foundation in their mission to break the silence surrounding menopause. Leveraging their platforms, they hope to empower other women to speak about their experiences of perimenopause and menopause, and for everyone else to help them feel heard and supported.

The Menopause Impact

Menopause is not exclusively a women's health issue, it's a health equity issue. One that can have widespread impact on relationships, families, the workplace and the economy as symptoms hit at the peak of women's professional lives. In fact, according to the Menopause Foundation of Canada, one of every 10 Canadian women will leave the workforce due to unmanaged menopause symptoms.

"Perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause have been ignored for far too long. It's time to provide women with answers about what's happening in their bodies and to advance care," says Dr. Wendy Wolfman, Director of The Centre for Mature Women's Health at Mount Sinai Hospital. "At Sinai Health, we're answering the call to end the stigma surrounding menopause and prioritize women's health, but to get there we need all Canadians to join us and lend their support."

Today, many health-care providers lack adequate training, research in women's health is under-funded, and women are struggling to receive the care they need. The centre, once fully realized, will directly address these inequities by uniting all existing clinical specialties in menopause at Mount Sinai Hospital as a single, one-stop shop – improving access to care and the patient experience. The creation of the centre will also double the number of patients it can treat each year and reduce wait times in its busiest clinics.

In partnership with Peace Collective, Sinai Health Foundation is launching limited edition T-shirts to call attention to women's frustrations around lack of support for such a significant life event that affects so many Canadians.

Canadians can purchase the limited-edition Hot and Bothered T-shirts on the Peace Collective website and are encouraged to get involved, sharing their own menopause experience on social media using #wearehotandbothered and tagging @sinaihealthfoundation to help raise much needed awareness and funds.

All funds raised through 'Hot and Bothered' will fuel advancements in menopause care, research and education and will help establish the Centre for Mature Women's Health to provide the expert care women deserve. To learn more and make a donation, please visit sinaiwomenshealth.ca.

