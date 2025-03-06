Sinai Health Foundation receives transformational investment to help revolutionize mature women's health

Sinai Health's Centre for Mature Women's Health will now have dedicated space and increased research capacity to be the most comprehensive centre of its kind.

TORONTO, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Ahead of International Women's Day, Sinai Health Foundation announces an exciting investment that will help build the physical space to house the Centre for Mature Women's Health – a centre committed to closing gaps and addressing the health inequities that women face. It will also provide the resources for research, education and training to set a new standard for mature women's health care in Canada and globally.

More than just a space, this is a significant milestone in its journey to become a world-leading centre by helping to create a transformative shift in the way health care is delivered to women throughout their lives. It will foster improved integration, fuel research operations and expand education activities like establishing first-of-their-kind Chairs in emerging fields or expanding menopause training programs to equip health practitioners with the latest in treatments.

"Our vision is to ensure women can access the health care that addresses their unique physiological needs at every stage of their lives," says Dr. Wendy Wolfman, Director of the Centre for Mature Women's Health. "Through the generosity of our community, we have been able to turn this vision into a reality by making the Centre the most comprehensive of its kind in the world."

The ability to take these bold actions and improve access to equitable care have been made possible through the recent $25-million donation from The Hilary and Galen Weston Foundation and Janice and Earle O'Born. In recognition of their generous gift, the Centre will be renamed the Weston and O'Born Centre for Mature Women's Health.

"Sinai Health's history has been undeniably shaped by the power of women-led philanthropy," says Maxine Granovsky Gluskin, Immediate Past Chair of Sinai Health Foundation's Board of Directors and Campaign Chair for the Centre for Mature Women's Health. "The support and outstanding generosity of the Weston and O'Born families will have a lasting impact on mature women's health for generations to come."

In 2022, Sinai Health Foundation embarked on an unprecedented campaign to establish the Centre for Mature Women's Health to provide women with the care they deserve. Since its launch, the Foundation has raised more than $50 million to support these efforts and hopes to continue to build on that momentum to attract further investment and rally the community around this important cause.

Last fall, the Foundation launched its Hot and Bothered™ campaign to address significant gaps in women's health care and research and to help end the stigma around menopause. For more information about the Weston and O'Born Centre for Mature Women's Health and our campaign, visit sinaiwomenshealth.ca

