Sinai Health hosts its first-annual Raptors for Research event to raise critical funds for game-changing research

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - On Sunday March 5, basketball enthusiasts and researchers alike will lace up their sneakers and hit the hard-court to compete in Sinai Health's first-annual Raptors for Research fundraising event at the TRIO Sportsplex in Vaughan. The three-on-three basketball tournament, hosted in partnership with the Toronto Raptors, will host over 500 participants of all skill levels, with the goal of raising funds in support of Sinai Health's Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute (LTRI).

The funds raised will support the LTRI's cutting-edge research in areas such as cancer, diabetes, neurodevelopment and women's and infants' health.

"Sport is a powerful way to energize and bring people together to accomplish a shared goal," says Superfan Nav Bhatia, Raptors for Research Ambassador. "This is an opportunity for our local GTA-community to come together for a fun-filled event and raise funds for game-changing research."

Participating Corporate and Community Teams will get to live out the ultimate Game-Day experience both on and off the court, through a series of activations and live entertainment, including a performance by Canadian award-winning spoken word artist Hannah Flores.

"We could not be more excited to host this event in partnership with MLSE and the Toronto Raptors," says Louis de Melo, Chief Executive Officer, Sinai Health Foundation. "The Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute has a proven track record of pioneering medical advances that ultimately benefit the health and well-being of people across the globe. On behalf of Sinai Health, I would like to extend a huge thank you to all participants and donors. Your contributions will ensure Sinai Health continues to discover and deliver life-changing care."

The top-two performing teams and the top-two fundraising teams will vie for a shot at the title at the Raptors for Research Finals on Tuesday, March 7 on the Raptors' practice court at the OVO Athletic Centre. The overall top fundraising team will enjoy a dinner with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) Chairman Larry Tanenbaum, O.C.

To learn more about Raptors for Research, visit https://www.raptorsforresearch.com/.

About Sinai Health Foundation

Sinai Health Foundation takes the vision of Sinai Health's physicians, clinicians, scientists, and health-care providers and helps turn it into a reality. Philanthropy is essential for advancing research, care and outcomes for those facing cancer, a high-risk pregnancy, stroke recovery and other conditions and diseases. Thanks to philanthropy, Sinai Health Foundation helps fund world-class facilities and offers patients access to some of the most impactful clinical trials and studies that have taken place over the past 30 years. For more information, please visit our website at www.supportsinai.ca.

SOURCE Sinai Health Foundation

For further information: Media Contact: Rebecca Stoneman, Director, Content and Communications, [email protected], 647-272-7490