Sinai Health Foundation launches new immersive experience to celebrate 100 years of life-changing care and discovery at Mount Sinai Hospital

TORONTO, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ - In celebration of Mount Sinai Hospital's (Mount Sinai) centennial anniversary, Sinai Health Foundation is launching "The Mount Sinai 100 Experience" – an immersive and interactive installation at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO).

The Mount Sinai we know today exists because of the Ezras Noshem Society, a group of Jewish women who fundraised for years to open the Hebrew Maternity and Convalescent Hospital in 1923 on Yorkville Avenue in Toronto. It was a safe space for women in their community to give birth, and one of the few institutions in Toronto where Jewish doctors could practice medicine. Today, the hospital is part of Sinai Health, Canada's leading integrated health system made up of Mount Sinai Hospital, Hennick Bridgepoint Hospital, the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute and system partner, Circle of Care.

Open from June 14 to 15, The Mount Sinai 100 Experience will use video interpretations, artistic renderings, archival photography and historical artifacts to share the hospital's story and what it means to our city, our country and the world. Specifically, it will pay homage to:

Mount Sinai's origin story and the tenacity and unwavering commitment of its female founders

The critical role that community and philanthropy have played in the hospital's success

A series of innovative and cutting-edge "firsts" that underscore its internationally recognized reputation

The hospital's physical transformation, highlighting its journey from humble beginnings on Yorkville Avenue to its current location on University Avenue

The installation will end with an interactive component where guests will share their hopes for Sinai Health's next 100 years. In the coming weeks, there are plans to share the exhibit digitally and in locations across the city to bring Mount Sinai's centennial story to the broader community.

"Mount Sinai Hospital is an institution where the spirit of its early trailblazers – committed to inclusivity, innovation and compassion – lives on," said Dr. Gary Newton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sinai Health. "Throughout the last century we have delivered life-changing care and an impressive collection of firsts – Canada's first knee transplant, first in-utero spina bifida surgery and becoming Canada's first and only Magnet® hospital that recognizes nursing excellence. We're grateful for the opportunity to celebrate with our community as we work together to propel our organization to new heights of care and discovery."

"As we move into the next century, philanthropy and the commitment of the community that surrounds us will continue to drive Sinai Health forward – discovering and delivering life-changing care for generations to come," said Louis de Melo, Chief Executive Officer, Sinai Health Foundation. "We welcome staff, donors, supporters and the community to experience wonder and excitement as we take them on a journey of our history, triumphs, milestones, and turning points that made us who we are today."

