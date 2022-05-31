Sinai Health Foundation achieves accreditation from Imagine Canada's Standard Program

The Standards Program is a Canada-wide set of shared standards for charities and non-profits designed to help organizations strengthen their operations in five fundamental areas: board governance; financial accountability and transparency; fundraising; staff management; and volunteer involvement.

"We are thrilled to have joined this illustrious group of organizations that are committed to upholding the gold standard of giving through Imagine Canada's Standards Programs," said Louis de Melo, CEO of Sinai Health Foundation. "We remain committed to upholding the high standards that the Imagine Canada designation demands, just as we are committed to our amazing donor community."

The goals of Imagine Canada's Standards Program are to increase organizational excellence and transparency of charities and non-profits, build resilience, and strengthen public confidence in individual organizations and the sector as a whole. To earn the accreditation, organizations must meet 73 standards in financial management and accountability, fundraising practise, board governance, staff management and volunteer management.

"Earning the Standards Trustmark is a testament to an organization's commitment to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, efficiency and transparency in their practices," said Bruce MacDonald, President and CEO of Imagine Canada. "We commend these well-deserving recipients for their dedication to organizational excellence and their contributions to building a stronger non-profit sector. We are thrilled to welcome them into the Standards Program community."

Accredited organizations are required to complete full re-accreditation on a five-year basis. For more on Sinai Health Foundation's mission and campaigns, visit supportsinai.ca.

About Sinai Health Foundation

Sinai Health Foundation takes the vision of Sinai Health's physicians, clinicians, scientists, and healthcare providers and helps turn it into a reality. Philanthropy is essential for advancing research, care, and outcomes for those facing cancer, a high-risk pregnancy, stroke recovery, and other conditions and diseases. Thanks to philanthropy, SHF helps fund world-class facilities and offers patients access to some of the most impactful clinical trials and studies that have taken place over the past 30 years. www.sinaicares.ca

SOURCE Sinai Health Foundation

For further information: Amanda Ferguson, Manager, Public Relations, Sinai Health Foundation, 647.248.7434, [email protected]