Sinai Health celebrates moms and babies in new campaign

"Being a mother can be the world's most rewarding job, but also the toughest," said Dr. Cindy Maxwell, division head of the Maternal Fetal Medicine program at Sinai Health. "The campaign offers an inside look at the resiliency of parents during a high-risk pregnancy. We hope that through it all, Sinai Health's world-leading care provides some comfort as they navigate through these challenging times."

As home to one of the busiest labour and delivery wards in Canada, Sinai Health welcomes more than 7,000 babies each year and houses one of the largest Neonatal Intensive Care Units in the country. More than two-thirds of all pregnancies seen at Mount Sinai Hospital are high-risk. The Frances Bloomberg Centre for Women's and Infants' Health also helps provides compassionate and comprehensive medical care for women of all ages.

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ontario has also highlighted the critical need for this form of specialized care, as Sinai Health continues to treat pregnant women in its ICU.

"It is especially poignant to be launching the next phase of our See What Care Can Do campaign during the pandemic," said Louis de Melo, CEO of Sinai Health Foundation. "Life around us has irrevocably changed, but babies continue to be welcomed into families. This latest wave has presented parents and our care teams with so many challenges, but we want everyone to know that our dedication to helping families will always endure."

Care for the Strongest will run in May and June on television, social media and out of home. Both spots were created by Huge with UM handling the media buy. Visit SinaiCares.ca to learn more about the campaign and how philanthropy fuels the discovery and delivery of life-changing care at Sinai Health every day.

About Sinai Health Foundation

Sinai Health Foundation takes the vision of Sinai Health's physicians, clinicians, scientists, and healthcare providers and helps turn it into a reality. Philanthropy is essential for advancing research, care, and outcomes for those facing cancer, a high-risk pregnancy, stroke recovery, and other conditions and diseases. Thanks to philanthropy, SHF helps fund world-class facilities and offers patients access to some of the most impactful clinical trials and studies that have taken place over the past 30 years.

