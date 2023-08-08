Sinai Health appoints Dr. Anne-Claude Gingras as Director of renowned Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute and Vice President, Research

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - After an extensive international search, Sinai Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Anne-Claude Gingras as Director, Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute (LTRI), one of the world's top biomedical research institutes. She has also assumed the role of Vice President of Research for Sinai Health.

"The Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute is Sinai Health's engine of innovation and discovery. Dr. Gingras' remarkable leadership transformed her research program at LTRI during the pandemic, and under her stewardship, we will build on Sinai Health's excellent reputation of research and innovation both in the lab and at the bedside," said Dr. Gary Newton, President and CEO of Sinai Health.

Dr. Gingras joined LTRI in 2005 and was later promoted to Senior Investigator in 2011. Throughout her career, she has achieved significant national and international recognition. She is listed among the world's top female scientists and received an Associate Membership in the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO). Notable international awards include the HUPO Discovery in Proteomics Science Award and the MCP Lectureship Award. At the national level, she has been honoured with the Canadian National Proteomics Network-Tony Pawson Proteomics Award and the Charles W. Gowdey Distinguished Lecture Award, among others. She is a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada.

"I am looking forward to shaping the future of research at Sinai Health, helping to foster new interactions within Sinai Health and with the research community locally, nationally and internationally," said Dr. Anne-Claude Gingras.

Dr. Gingras is a professor in the Department of Molecular Genetics at the University of Toronto and has a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from the Université Laval and a PhD in Biochemistry from McGill University. She is a Canada Research Chair in Functional Proteomics. Dr. Gingras is also the inaugural holder of the Lou Siminovitch Research Chair at Sinai Health.

Dr. Louis "Lou" Siminovitch was the founding Director of the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute and the first chair of what is today the Department of Molecular Genetics in the University of Toronto's Temerty Faculty of Medicine. As a molecular biologist and pioneer in human genetics, Dr. Siminovitch made important contributions in the fields of bacterial and animal virus genetics, human genetics and cancer research, publishing more than 200 papers. He was renowned as a mentor and researcher, but also as a scientific builder. Dr. Gingras will have the honour of being the first Director to hold this chair, advancing the mission of LTRI and building on Dr. Siminovitch's legacy of discovery and training the next generation of scientists.

"The Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute has always been on the cutting edge of research innovation and exploration," said Larry Tanenbaum, chair of Sinai Health's research committee. "Its willingness to push boundaries to maximize scientific impact, revolutionize care and save lives is what makes LTRI a global leader and, under Dr. Gingras' strong leadership, I know this tradition will continue."

Located at Mount Sinai Hospital in downtown Toronto, LTRI is home to 130 scientists and clinician-scientists who are leaders in the fields of system biology, neurodevelopment, women's and infants' health, regenerative medicine, and complex diseases such as cancer, diabetes, musculoskeletal conditions and more. The Institute publishes approximately 700 primary research articles every year.

Sinai Health is comprised of Mount Sinai Hospital, Hennick Bridgepoint Hospital, Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute and its system partner Circle of Care. It delivers excellent care in hospital, community and home, focusing on the comprehensive needs of people. Sinai Health discovers and translates scientific breakthroughs, pushes boundaries for health solutions and educates future clinical and scientific leaders. Clinical areas of specialization include rehabilitation and complex continuing care, surgery and oncology, urgent and critical care, and women's and infants' health. Its Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute ranks among the top ten biomedical research institutes in the world. Sinai Health is a full affiliate of the University of Toronto. www.sinaihealth.ca

