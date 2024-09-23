The partnership spans Rogers Arena, Abbotsford Centre and multiple Vancouver team partnerships

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Molson Coors Beverage Company is proud to announce its official partnership with Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE) as the official beer sponsor of the Vancouver Canucks, Abbotsford Canucks, and Vancouver Warriors and as the new partner at Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre.

"We're thrilled to reunite Molson Coors with Canucks Sports & Entertainment," said Chantalle Butler, President, Molson Coors Canada. "This new partnership unites CSE and our Molson Coors family of beverages, which includes Molson Canadian, an iconic beer first brewed in 1959, and Coors Light, Canada's leading light beer. It's an exciting opportunity to align with an organization and teams that mean so much to hockey fans."

This agreement brings together three major players: one of Canada's largest and busiest sports arenas, a premier Canadian sports brand, and one of the world's top beverage companies. Molson Canadian and Coors Light will be available throughout Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre, Granville Island will be featured as the official craft beer and other selections from Molson Coors Beverage Company's diverse portfolio of offerings will be on site, such as Coors Seltzer and Vizzy.

"We are proud to announce our partnership with Molson Coors as the official partner at Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre," said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. "This partnership brings together two iconic companies, both deeply passionate about Canadian sports and the communities they serve, and we are excited to move forward together with this partnership.

Through this new partnership, Molson Coors will transform Club 500 at Rogers Arena into the Madrí Excepcional Lounge, featuring the newest addition to Molson Coors' portfolio, a crisp and smooth Spanish style lager; and Section 119 on L100's bar will become the Molson Hockey House.

