SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. WELCOMES ADDITION OF ACCOMPLISHED CPG EXECUTIVE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQB: SBBCF) is pleased to announce the addition of accomplished global executive St. John Walshe to the company's Board of Directors.

Walshe joins the SBBC board with a wealth of experience building brands and driving the growth of leading consumer packaged goods (CPG) and technology companies over a three-decade career with Omnicom Group Inc., one of the world's largest marketing services firms. Most recently, Walshe served as Chief Executive Officer of BBDO in the Americas and prior to that headed most of BBDO's agencies in Europe. Earlier in his career, he led the relationship for Omnicom with Mars Inc. for nearly a decade with responsibility for a portfolio of several of the world's leading consumer brands. He also founded Omnicom's e-commerce practice Molecular and BBDO's first social platform agency, Dobbino.

"We're delighted to welcome St John to our Board of Directors at a critical time for SBBC as we execute on our strategy to drive the growth of our consumer brands led by our hero brand TRUBARTM which continues to gain momentum," said SBBC Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman J.R. Kingsley Ward. "St. John's expertise and deep understanding of all aspects of the CPG industry combined with his proven track record of developing and executing brand strategies that win with consumers make him an invaluable addition to our Board."

"I'm excited to join the SBBC Board and look forward to leveraging my insights and experience to support the SBBC portfolio of brands, in particular the market expansion of the TRUBARTM brand and realizing its potential among health-conscious, on-the-go consumers," said Walshe. "The expertise, talent, energy, and strategic focus of the team, combined with the growing distribution footprint of the TRUBARTM brand across a wide range of retail channels, are highly impressive. I firmly believe the best is yet to come for this emerging brand and SBBC as a whole."

