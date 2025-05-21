SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FOR ITS 2025 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQX: SBBCF) ("SBBC" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

A total of 37,862,560 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 35.33% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Each of the matters considered at the Meeting is described in detail in the Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated April 8, 2025 (the "Information Circular"), copies of which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Each of Michael Galloro, J.R. Kingsley Ward, Richard Kellam, H. Brock Bundy, Erica Groussman, and St. John Walshe were elected as directors of SBBC, to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the votes are as follows:

Name of Nominee % of Votes For % of Votes

Withheld/ Against Michael Galloro 96.105 % 3.895 % J.R. Kingsley Ward 93.728 % 6.272 % Richard Kellam 99.987 % 0.013 % H. Brock Bundy 99.987 % 0.013 % Erica Groussman 99.996 % 0.004 % St. John Walshe 99.987 % 0.013 %

All other resolutions at the Meeting were successfully approved by shareholders, including setting the number of directors at seven, the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and approval of SBBC's omnibus equity incentive plan, all as described in the Information Circular.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has entered into an employment agreement dated May 21, 2025 (the "CEO Agreement") with Ms. Groussman in connection with her appointment as CEO, whereby among other things, Ms. Groussman will be granted 1,500,000 restricted share units of the Company (the "RSUs") pursuant to the Company's omnibus incentive plan. The RSUs shall vest in three (3) equal installments on the first anniversary of the grant date, and annually thereafter.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is a rapidly growing brand accelerator in the global protein-based nutrition category, delivering premium protein products made with clean ingredients, exceptional taste, and a commitment to sustainable health and wellness. Focused on innovation and customer empowerment, the company aims to redefine modern nutrition while expanding its reach in this dynamic market. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

