SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO TRUBAR INC. AND CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - TRUBAR Inc. (formerly, Simply Better Brands Corp.) ("TRUBAR" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQX: SBBCF), a better-for-you snacking company focused on delivering high-quality, plant-based protein products with exceptional taste and made with clean, recognizable ingredients, is pleased to announce the Company has changed its name from "Simply Better Brands Corp." to "TRUBAR Inc.", aligning its corporate identity with its flagship brand and primary business focus, TRUBAR™.

The Company's common shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and new stock ticker symbol "TRBR" at the start of trading on or about May 26, 2025. In connection with the name change, the new CUSIP number for the common shares will be 89778A100 and the new ISIN number will be CA89778A1003.

The name change reflects the Company's evolution into a pure-play branded snacking business, focused entirely on the growth and expansion of TRUBAR™, one of North America's fastest-growing plant-based protein bar brands. The purpose of the rebrand is to align the Company's identity with its core business and consumer-facing brand, while reinforcing its commitment to building long-term shareholder value.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding common share and warrant certificates bearing the old name of the Company are still valid and are not affected by the name and ticker symbol change.

Changes to Management

In connection with the rebrand to TRUBAR Inc., J.R. Kingsley Ward, who previously served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company, will transition to Executive Chairman of TRUBAR, where he will focus on capital markets strategy and corporate development with the goal of driving long-term shareholder value alongside the leadership team. Erica Groussman, co-founder of TRUBAR™, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of TRUBAR, leading the brand's day-to-day operations, innovation, and growth strategy.

Kingsley Ward, Executive Chairman of TRUBAR, commented "This rebrand marks a pivotal moment for our company as we align our corporate identity with the brand driving our growth, TRUBAR™. It's more than a name change, it reflects our evolution into a focused, disciplined organization committed to scaling a standout brand in the better-for-you snacking space. With Erica leading day-to-day operations as CEO, and my focus shifting to capital markets and corporate strategy as Executive Chairman, we are well-positioned to build long-term shareholder value while continuing to deliver innovative, great-tasting products made with recognizable ingredients."

TRUBAR is proud to be led by an experienced management team with a track record of building and scaling consumer brands. The leadership team includes:

Laura Fremaine , Chief Financial Officer – Former Controller at VRG Capital, with over 15 years of extensive experience in operational oversight and financial reporting.

, Chief Financial Officer – Former Controller at VRG Capital, with over 15 years of extensive experience in operational oversight and financial reporting. Kate McDevitt , Vice President of Sales — Over 20 years of sales experience, former Director of National Accounts at Red Bull, leading the brand's sales strategy.

, Vice President of Sales — Over 20 years of sales experience, former Director of National Accounts at Red Bull, leading the brand's sales strategy. Claire Ughetto , Vice President of Operations — Over 25 years of supply chain experience in CPG, former Global Supply Chain leader at Mars, Wrigley's , and Kimberly-Clark.

, Vice President of Operations — Over 25 years of supply chain experience in CPG, former Global Supply Chain leader at Mars, , and Kimberly-Clark. Luc Francillon , Vice President of Finance — Over 30 years of finance experience, former CFO of Mars Retail Group.

, Vice President of Finance — Over 30 years of finance experience, former CFO of Mars Retail Group. Natasha Port , Vice President of Marketing — Over 15 years of marketing experience, former marketing leader at Bai Beverages and Keurig Dr Pepper.

, Vice President of Marketing — Over 15 years of marketing experience, former marketing leader at Bai Beverages and Keurig Dr Pepper. Fernando Massalin , Vice President Corporate Development and Investor Relations – Former Senior Associate at VRG Capital, bringing capital markets expertise and strategic advisory experience with over 10 years of capital markets experience.

Together, this experienced team brings a unique combination of expertise from some of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies and financial leadership from VRG Capital. With this team, TRUBAR™ is positioned to accelerate its next phase of growth, expand its market presence, and drive continued innovation in the better-for-you snacking space.

About TRUBAR Inc.

TRUBAR Inc. is a better-for-you snacking company focused on delivering high-quality, plant-based protein products with exceptional taste and made with clean, recognizable ingredients. TRUBAR™, the Company's signature product line, is distributed through national retailers, club stores, and e-commerce platforms across North America. The Company is focused on expanding TRUBAR™'s presence throughout North America and select international markets.

For more information, visit: www.trubarinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and are subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, among others, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the tariff and regulatory climate in which the Company operates, and the Company's ability to execute on its business plans. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to: management's current expectations regarding the date the common shares of the Company are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and trading symbol, management's expectations regarding the strategic focus of the Company in 2025, expansion plans for TRUBAR's products, the success of the Company's marketing efforts, the Company's innovation and growth strategies, the impact of changes to the Company's management, and the retention of key personnel.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking statements and information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for proposed transactions, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness or broader wellness industries and to the Company, and as set forth in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this news release has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

Contact Information: TRUBAR Inc., Fernando Massalin, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Development, +1 (416) 238-7564, [email protected]