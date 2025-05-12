SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP ANNOUNCES TRUBAR™ BRAND SELECTED FOR NATIONAL PROMOTION PROGRAM WITH COSTCO U.S.

TRUBAR™ to be featured in National MVM Promotion at Costco U.S. starting May 14th, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQX: SBBCF) a rapidly growing brand accelerator in the global protein-based nutrition category, offering innovative, plant-based protein products that prioritize clean ingredients and exceptional taste, today announced the inclusion of TRUBAR™ in Costco U.S. latest multi-vendor mailer promotion nationwide between May 14th to June 8th, 2025.

Contributing to TRUBAR™'s strong growth and distribution expansion in 2025, the MVM serves as one of Costco's flagship promotional tools – driving visibility and encouraging trial through exclusive savings offered to an engaged customer base. This highly anticipated promotion reaches millions of Costco members across the United States through direct mail, digital platforms, and in-store features, spotlighting a curated selection of products.

TRUBAR™'s selection for the MVM program marks the third consecutive year the brand has earned national distribution through this channel. The campaign will spotlight the brand's top-selling bars: "Oh Oh Cookie Dough" and "Get in My Belly PB & Jelly."

Erica Groussman, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of TRU Brands commented, "We're excited to have TRUBAR™ featured prominently once again in this popular promotion reinforcing our commitment to providing high-quality, plant-based products that cater to today's growing demand for alternative, better-for-you snacks. Costco remains an important building block in our distribution expansion and brand building strategy, and we're excited to continue to build this partnership."

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is a rapidly growing brand accelerator in the global protein-based nutrition category, delivering premium protein products made with clean ingredients, exceptional taste, and a commitment to sustainable health and wellness. Focused on innovation and customer empowerment, the company aims to redefine modern nutrition while expanding its reach in this dynamic market. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

