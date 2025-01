SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP'S TRUBAR™ ACHIEVES NEW MILESTONE WITH SEED OIL FREE CERTIFICATION

TRUBAR™ earns Seed Oil Free Certification, ensuring its products meet rigorous third-party testing standards and are free from all seed oils, reinforcing its commitment to clean, plant-based ingredients.

Certification gives health-conscious consumers another reason to choose TRUBARTM.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQX: SBBCF) a rapidly growing brand accelerator in the global protein-based nutrition category, offering innovative, plant-based protein products that prioritize clean ingredients and exceptional taste, today announced that it has officially achieved Seed Oil Free Certification for its entire product lineup.

Seed Oil Free Certification (CNW Group/Simply Better Brands Corp.)

"Consumers are increasingly scrutinizing ingredient labels and seeking choices that align with their health priorities," said Erica Groussman, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of TRUBARTM. "We're proud to bring this level of transparency and integrity to the market and to offer consumers the highest standards in the plant-based protein bar category."

The Seed Oil Free Certification, developed by the Seed Oil Free Alliance, guarantees consumers that the products they choose are free from all seed oils and have undergone independent laboratory testing to ensure the purity of added oils and refined fat ingredients. As awareness grows around the potential health concerns linked to seed oils, this certification provides assurance that certified products meet the highest standards of ingredient transparency and purity.

To achieve seed oil free certification, TRUBARTM successfully reformulated its full product line and worked with the Seed Oil Free Alliance to meet rigorous third-party testing required to verify its bars as seed oil free. The new certification positions TRUBARTM as a leader in addressing growing concerns around the presence of seed oils in packaged foods.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is a rapidly growing brand accelerator in the global protein-based nutrition category, delivering premium protein products made with clean ingredients, exceptional taste, and a commitment to sustainable health and wellness. Focused on innovation and customer empowerment, the company aims to redefine modern nutrition while expanding its reach in this dynamic market. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

About Seed Oil Free Certification

The Seed Oil Free Certification, developed by the Seed Oil Free Alliance, guarantees consumers that the products they choose are free from all seed oils and have undergone independent laboratory testing to ensure the purity of added oils and refined fat ingredients. For more information, visit www.seedoilfreecertified.com

