SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP.'S TRUBAR BRAND CONTINUES TO BUILD MOMENTUM WITH LAUNCH OF LATEST NATIONAL DISTRIBUTION WITH COSTCO

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Building on strong momentum and growing demand for TRUBAR throughout 2023, Simply Better Brands Corp. (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) ("SBBC" or the "Company") today announced the further expansion of the TRUBAR relationship with Costco in a new national distribution launching on March 5, 2024.

The selection of TRUBAR for inclusion in the latest Costco MVM promotion program marks the second national distribution for the brand following the introduction of TRUBAR in Costco warehouses in 2023 as part of the brand's strategy for continued multi-channel distribution growth. The promotion will feature TRUBAR "Oh oh cookie dough" and "Daydreaming about donuts" bars.

"I'm delighted with our team's remarkable progress expanding our distribution footprint across North America and with the outstanding support we have received from Costco," said Erica Groussman, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of TRUBrands. "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in this popular Costco promotion program and excited about building on our success to date with Costco members."

"In the short time, I have worked with the TRUBAR team, I see tremendous opportunities for expanded distribution across a wide range of retail channels," said Richard Kellam, Strategy Advisor to the TRUBAR business. "The opportunity with Costco is yet another example of the potential of the brand for driving growth and value creation."

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company's mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" ‎and "forward looking ‎statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities ‎laws. Forward-looking statements and ‎information are based on plans, expectations and ‎estimates of management at the date the information is provided ‎and are subject to certain ‎factors and assumptions, including, among others, that the Company's financial ‎condition and ‎development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the impact of the COVID-19 ‎‎pandemic, the regulatory climate in which the Company operates, the Company's ability to ‎execute on its ‎business plans, distribution plans, reliance on a consistent supply chain, and ‎claims relating to the efficacy and results of the Company's products. Specifically, this news ‎release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to, the statements with respect to each of the CD Offering and Common Share Offering; the use of the net proceeds of the CD Offering and Common Share Offering; and the receipt of all approvals of the TSXV in connection therewith.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties ‎and other factors ‎that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from ‎those projected in such forward-‎looking statements and information. Factors that could cause ‎the forward-looking statements and information in ‎this news release to change or to be ‎inaccurate include, but are not limited to, changing consumer preferences, the ‎impacts of ‎COVID-19, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, ability to ‎obtain ‎necessary regulatory approvals and product viability and risk, as well as the other risks ‎and uncertainties ‎applicable to the Company and the industries in which it operates, and as set ‎forth in the Company's filings available under the Company's profile at ‎www.sedar.com. ‎

There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in ‎whole or in part as ‎those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does ‎not undertake any obligation to update ‎publicly or to revise any of the included forward-‎looking statements, whether as a result of new information, ‎future events or otherwise, except ‎as may be required by applicable securities law.‎

SOURCE Simply Better Brands Corp.

For further information: Simply Better Brands Corp., Brian Meadows, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (855) 553-7441, [email protected]