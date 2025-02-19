SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. NAMED TO 2025 TSX VENTURE 50™ LIST OF TOP PERFORMING COMPANIES

Simply Better Brands earns Seventh Place Ranking based on 2024 Performance on the TSX Venture Exchange.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX: SBBC) (OTCQX: SBBCF) a rapidly growing brand accelerator in the global protein-based nutrition category, offering innovative, plant-based protein products that prioritize clean ingredients and exceptional taste, is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2025 TSX Venture 50™ list with a seventh place ranking on the annual list.

The 2025 TSX Venture 50 showcases the top 50 companies among more than 1,800 TSXV issuers. The ranking is an equal weighting of each company's performance during 2024 across three key indicators: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume.

SBBC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer J.R. Kingsley Ward commented, "We delivered outstanding results in 2024, achieving an increase of approximately 565% in our market capitalization and a share price appreciation of 395% following a significant restructuring of the SBBC business initiated in February 2024. Our inclusion in the TSX Venture 50™ for 2025 is a welcomed recognition of the team's efforts and successes to-date which include streamlining the SBBC portfolio, onboarding new banking relationships and the continued strong growth and market expansion of our hero product, TRUBARTM. For 2025, continued delivery of attractive shareholder returns is key to the SBBC strategy as we pursue our goal of building TRUBARTM into a leader in the better-for-you, plant-based protein category."

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is a rapidly growing brand accelerator in the global protein-based nutrition category, delivering premium protein products made with clean ingredients, exceptional taste, and a commitment to sustainable health and wellness. Focused on innovation and customer empowerment, the company aims to redefine modern nutrition while expanding its reach in this dynamic market. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Contact Information: Simply Better Brands Corp., Fernando Massalin, Investor Relations, +1 (855) 553-7441, [email protected]