SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ANNOUNCES STOCK OPTIONS GRANT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQB: SBBCF) today announces that it has granted an aggregate of 200,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to a director of the Company to acquire an equal number of Common Shares in the capital of the Company under the Omnibus Plan. The Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.71 per Common Share and, subject to vesting, entitle the holders thereof the right to acquire Common Shares for a five year term expiring on June 12, 2029. The Options shall vest in two equal tranches on the first and second anniversary of the date of grant, subject to and in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is an international omni-channel platform with a portfolio of diversified assets in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company targets informed, health-conscious Millennial and Generation Z consumers with a focus on opportunities for expansion into high-growth consumer product categories. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

