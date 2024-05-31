SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ANNOUNCES SHARES ISSUED UNDER VIBEZ EARNOUT AGREEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: SBBCF) today announces further to its news release dated January 25, 2023 and in connection with the Branding Earnout Agreement dated January 25, 2023, the Company has issued 83,080 common shares.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is an international omni-channel platform with a portfolio of diversified assets in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company targets informed, health-conscious Millennial and Generation Z consumers with a focus on opportunities for expansion into high-growth consumer product categories. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

For further information: Simply Better Brands Corp., Brian Meadows, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (855) 553-7441, [email protected]