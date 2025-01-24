SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ANNOUNCES RSU GRANT

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQX: SBBCF) announces the grant of 49,381 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain members of the board of directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's omnibus incentive compensation plan (the "Plan").

The RSUs will be issued pursuant to the Plan and each vested RSU will entitle the holder thereof to receive one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") or a cash amount equal to the equivalent of one (1) Share.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is a rapidly growing brand accelerator in the global protein-based nutrition category, delivering premium protein products made with clean ingredients, exceptional taste, and a commitment to sustainable health and wellness. Focused on innovation and customer empowerment, the company aims to redefine modern nutrition while expanding its reach in this dynamic market. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

