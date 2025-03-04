SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SALES GROWTH IN 2024 CONTINUING INTO JANUARY 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQX: SBBCF) a rapidly growing brand accelerator in the global protein-based nutrition category, offering innovative, plant-based protein products that prioritize clean ingredients and exceptional taste, is pleased to announce preliminary results of its estimated growth in direct-to-consumer ("DTC") sales for 2024, building on the Company's overall sales momentum driven primarily by TRUBAR™ sales on Amazon.

TRUBAR™ demonstrated exceptional growth throughout 2024, with total DTC sales increasing by 365% from Q1 to Q4-2024. This growth is reflected in quarterly DTC sales of $395K in Q1, $916K in Q2, $1.48 million in Q3, and $1.84 million in Q4.

As a result of this growth, two TRUBAR™ flavors - "Daydreaming About Donuts" and "Oh Oh Cookie Dough" – were both ranked as top 15 trending bars in the Sports Nutrition Protein Bars category on Amazon in 2024.

Erica Groussman, Co-Founder & CEO of TRUBAR™, commented: "We are thrilled by the strong growth of our DTC channel in 2024, which is continuing into 2025. This momentum reflects the rising demand for 'Better-for-You' snacks and the strength of TRUBAR™ in the digital marketplace. As we head into 2025, we're excited to build on this success by expanding our flavor offerings and reaching even more consumers. Our performance on platforms like Amazon not only drives brand awareness but also complements our expanding retail footprint."

Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The financial and operating results included in this news release are based on preliminary unaudited estimated results which have not yet been finalized and, in the case of annual results, audited. These estimated results are subject to change upon completion of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the audit of such financial statements and such changes could be material due to, among other things, the completion of SBBC's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, review by SBBC's auditors and other developments that may arise between now and the time the financial results are finalized.

Accordingly, such estimated results are forward-looking statements (as defined below) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and are subject to the limitations and risks described under "Forward-Looking Information" below.

SBBC anticipates filing its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, and related management's discussion and analysis on SEDAR+ in late March 2025.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is a rapidly growing brand accelerator in the global protein-based nutrition category, delivering premium protein products made with clean ingredients, exceptional taste, and a commitment to sustainable health and wellness. Focused on innovation and customer empowerment, the company aims to redefine modern nutrition while expanding its reach in this dynamic market. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's preliminary estimated DTC revenue, statements with respect to the financial results of the Company, statements with respect to the Company's 2025 plans for TRU Brands products, the success of the Company's marketing efforts, and statements with respect to the future business and operations of the Company. The words "engaged in", "evaluating", "continuing to", "is reviewing", "potential", "intend", "anticipates", "believes", "aims", "plans", "expects" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can", or negative versions thereof, "occur", "continue" or "be achieved", and other similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are outside of the Company's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on certain factors and assumptions, including, among others, that the Company's preliminary estimates of its DTC revenues do not materially deviate from the audited financial results of the Company, the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the regulatory climate in which the Company operates, and the Company's ability to execute on its business plans.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking statements and information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for proposed transactions, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness or broader wellness industries and to the Company, and as set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2024, available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this news release has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof and qualified by these cautionary statements.

Contact Information: Simply Better Brands Corp., Fernando Massalin, VP Investor Relations, +1 (855) 553-7441, [email protected]