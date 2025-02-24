SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ANNOUNCES KEY DEVELOPMENTS TO STRENGTHEN TRUBAR™ BRAND'S PRESENCE IN CANADA INCLUDING ITS LAUNCH IN COSTCO CANADA

SBBC announces expansion of TRUBAR's distribution footprint in Canada with a launch in Costco Canada

with a launch in Costco Canada Carmen Fadi joins the TRUBAR™ team as Director of Canadian Sales to lead and accelerate growth efforts in the Canadian market

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQX: SBBCF) a rapidly growing brand accelerator in the global protein-based nutrition category, offering innovative, plant-based protein products that prioritize clean ingredients and exceptional taste, is pleased to announce the launch of TRUBAR™ in Costco Canada's West Region. This milestone marks a major expansion of the TRUBAR™ footprint in Canada while deepening the Company's strategic partnership with Costco.

"The Canadian market represents an attractive growth opportunity for TRUBAR™, and we couldn't be more pleased to take the next step in our successful partnership with the introduction of our brand in Costco Canada," said Erica Groussman, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of TRUBAR™. "The club channel plays a critical role in our distribution expansion and brand building strategy. The launch in Costco Canada advances our focus on building consumer awareness and trial of TRUBAR™ with Costco club members."

To accelerate its growth strategy in Canada, Simply Better Brands Corp. has appointed Carmen Fadi as Director of Canadian Sales for TRUBAR™. In this role, Fadi will lead expansion efforts across retail and direct-to-consumer channels, focusing on securing new business and strengthening market presence.

Fadi brings over 20 years of experience in sales and business development, having held senior leadership roles at companies such as Kindred Canada, Edgewell Personal Care, and Nestlé. Most recently, she served as Regional Director, Western Canada at Kindred Canada, where she led retail expansion strategies and key account management. Her expertise in go-to-market strategies, retail partnerships, and category growth will be instrumental in driving TRUBAR™'s footprint in the Canadian market.

Additionally, the Company has expanded TRUBAR™'s retail footprint in Canada with two new partners:

Nature's Emporium, an Ontario -based health food market with six locations, is known for its commitment to organic, natural, and locally sourced products.





-based health food market with six locations, is known for its commitment to organic, natural, and locally sourced products. Freson Bros., an Alberta -based grocery chain with 16 locations, is recognized for its fresh, Alberta -grown ingredients and in-house bakery and smokehouse.

The addition of these two partners strengthen the brand's national presence, making TRUBAR™ more accessible to health-conscious consumers through retailers that prioritize quality ingredients and nutrition.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is a rapidly growing brand accelerator in the global protein-based nutrition category, delivering premium protein products made with clean ingredients, exceptional taste, and a commitment to sustainable health and wellness. Focused on innovation and customer empowerment, the company aims to redefine modern nutrition while expanding its reach in this dynamic market. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and are subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, among others, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the regulatory climate in which the Company operates, and the Company's ability to execute on its business plans. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to expansion plans for TRU Brands products, and the success of the Company's marketing efforts.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking statements and information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for proposed transactions, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness or broader wellness industries and to the Company, and as set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this news release has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Simply Better Brands Corp.

Contact Information: Simply Better Brands Corp., Fernando Massalin, Investor Relations, +1 (855) 553-7441, [email protected]