SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CONTINUING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR PUREKANA BUSINESS

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) ("SBBC" or the "Company") today announced that it is continuing a review of strategic alternatives for the Company's PureKana cannabidiol (CBD) business.

As part of the review of strategic alternatives, the Company and its advisors are evaluating the brand's performance, customer acquisition strategy, and long-term growth potential.

"We are taking a critical look at all aspects of the PureKana business with a focus on ensuring we are maximizing value for our shareholders," said J.R. Kingsley Ward, Interim Chief Executive Officer of SBBC. "I am confident this process will provide us with a clear path forward in the best interests of SBBC."

There can be no assurance that the review of strategic alternatives will result in any particular outcome. The Board has not set a deadline or definitive timetable for completing the review process and the Company does not intend to comment further on the review process unless and until the Company determines that a disclosure is required by applicable securities laws.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company's mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations .

