SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS ANNOUNCES 124% INCREASE IN REVENUE FOR THIRD QUARTER 2024

SBBC generated revenue of $12.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 , a 124% increase over the prior year, driven by a 156% increase in TRUBAR ™ revenue, along with Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million from its continuing operations.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQB: SBBCF), an international omni-channel platform with a portfolio of diversified assets in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space, is pleased to announce its interim financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. All amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise noted. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") measures, see "Non-IFRS Measures" below.

Kingsley Ward, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of SBBC commented on the third quarter results, "I am very pleased with our strong performance in the quarter results as we reported a 124% increase in revenue and continue to expand the distribution of TRUBAR™ across North America. TRUBAR™ was the primary driver of growth, achieving a remarkable 156% increase in revenue. The acceleration in revenue and distribution locations marks substantial progress in making TRUBAR™ a leading name in the protein bar category. We are confident in our ability to meet the evolving preferences of consumers seeking high-quality, nutritious snacks, and we are excited to continue building on this momentum."

Erica Groussman, Co-Founder and CEO of Tru Brands, Inc. added, "I'm incredibly proud of our team's success in rapidly expanding the distribution footprint of TRUBAR™, regionally and nationally, partnering with major retailers like GNC, Whole Foods, CVS, and Walmart has enabled us to expand our distribution of TRUBAR™ six-fold in 2024, with over 15,000 distribution points expected by the end of the year."

Brian Meadows, Chief Financial Officer of SBBC commented, "The Company is dedicated to bolstering its financial strength through strategic initiatives that support both operational growth and working capital requirements. This quarter, we achieved a notable shift from a $12.4 million working capital deficit at the end of 2023 to positive working capital of $2.9 million—a $15.3 million improvement reflecting our solid financial footing. Our commitment to enhancing working capital has included establishing new lines of credit for our subsidiaries, empowering us to efficiently finance large retail purchase orders and strengthen support for key customers. These efforts are essential as we scale our operations and capture growth opportunities in the market. Additionally, over the past nine months, the Company has reduced its promissory notes and loan balances, and in the most recent quarter, all outstanding convertible debentures were converted to equity."

Selected financial and operating information are outlined below and should be read with the Company's interim consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 ("MD&A"), which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Financial highlights for the Company's continuing operations during the three months ended September 30, 2024 included:

The Company generated revenue of $12.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 , compared to revenue of $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 , representing an increase of 124%.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Financial highlights for the Company's continuing operations during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 included:

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , the Company generated revenue of $32.6 million compared to $25.1 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , representing an increase of 30%.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 BUSINESS and OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Significant business and operational highlights for the Company during the three months ended September 30, 2024 included:

Partnership with GNC : On July 4, 2024 , the Company announced the launch of TRUBAR™ in more than 1,000 GNC retail locations across the U.S. and online at gnc.com.

On , the Company announced a nationwide rollout of TRUBAR in 6,600 CVS store locations nationwide and on cvs.com. Rollout of TRUBAR ™ in Walmart (U.S.) : On September 16, 2024 , the Company announced a nationwide rollout of TRUBAR™ in more than 700 Walmart store locations across the U.S., building on a successful initial launch of the brand online at walmart.com.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Subsequent to September 30, 2024 the Company announced the following distribution partners:

On , the Company announced the launch of TRUBAR in over 600 Love's Travel Stops across 42 states, the largest network of travel stops and convenience stores across the U.S. Albertsons Companies: On November 11, 2024 , the Company announced the launch of TRUBAR™ in more than 500 Albertsons Companies locations, the second-largest supermarket chain in North America . TRUBAR™ will be available in the following banners: Albertsons, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market , Jewel-Osco, Carrs, and Market Street.

UPDATE ON LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

The Company's primary liquidity and capital requirements are for inventory and general corporate working capital purposes. The Company had a cash balance of $3.7 million as of September 30, 2024, which will provide capital to support the planned growth of the business and for general corporate working capital purposes. The Company's working capital deficiency decreased from $12.4 million as of December 31, 2023, to a positive working capital of $2.9 million as of September 30, 2024 ($15.3 million increase). Additionally, if the warrant liabilities are excluded, there would be a working capital surplus of $5.4 million. Warrant liabilities do not require cash to settle, only the issuance of common shares. Significant liquidity and capital-related updates included:

Line of Credit Facilities : The Company has secured several lines of credit facilities for three of its subsidiaries to support the financing of purchase orders from key customers. These lines of credit have been critical to finance the large retail purchase orders the Company's subsidiaries have successfully generated during the three months ended September 30, 2024 . During the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , the Company raised over $5.7 million in funds from these lines of credit to finance purchase orders from its large retail customers. Over the same period, the Company repaid over $9.9 million of these credit facilities to the lender. TRU was able to increase its primary line of credit with this lender to $6 million in December 2022 . The nature of these loans is to turnover between 3-5 months from the time the money is advanced to repayment.

For more information of the line of credit facilities please refer to note 8 in the interim Third Quarter 2024 financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2024. The Company's ability to fund operating expenses will depend on its future operating performance which will be affected by general economic, financial, regulatory, and other factors including factors beyond the Company's control (See "Risk and Uncertainties").

Management continually assesses liquidity in terms of the ability to generate sufficient cash flow to fund the business. Net cash flow is affected by the following items: (i) operating activities, including the level of accounts receivable, other receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and unearned revenue and deposits; (ii) investing activities (iii) financing activities.

WEBCAST and CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

SBBC will be holding a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its financial results on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 5:00 pm EST (2:00 pm PST). The call will be hosted by Kingsley Ward, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Meadows, Chief Financial Officer, as well as Erica Groussman, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer of TRUBAR™. Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Time: 5:00 pm EST (2:00 pm PST)

For attendees who wish to join by webcast, the event can be accessed at:

https://bit.ly/SBBC-Q324

Dial in by phone

+1 778 907 2071 (Vancouver Local)

+1 647 558 0588 (Toronto Local)

Click here to find local numbers

Meeting ID: 848 7310 5859

Non-IFRS Measures (EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures used by management that are not defined by IFRS. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide meaningful and useful financial information as these measures demonstrate the operating performance of the business excluding non-cash charges.

"EBITDA" is calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, and amortization. "Adjusted EBITDA" is calculated as EBITDA adjusted for non-cash, extraordinary, non-recurring, and other items unrelated to the Company's core operating activities.

The most directly comparable measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculated in accordance with IFRS is net loss. The following table presents the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023, and a reconciliation of same to net income (loss).



For the three months ended





September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Change in

$ $ $ % Income (loss) for the year from continuing

operations 4.14 0.38 3.76 91 % Amortization 0.38 0.70 (0.32) (84 %) Finance costs 0.21 0.28 (0.07) (33 %) EBITDA 4.73 1.36 3.37 (26 %) Fair value adjustment of derivative liability 0.04 (0.33) 0.37 925 % Impairment of receivable 0.01 - 0.01 100 % Gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities (4.18) (1.27) (2.91) 70 % Share-based payments 0.38 0.45 (0.07) (18 %) Warrants issues for services 0.02 - 0.02 100 % Adjusted EBITDA 1.00 0.21 0.79 376 %



For the nine months ended





September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Change in

$ $ $ % Income (loss) for the period from continuing operations (3.26) (4.79) 1.53 (47 %) Amortization 1.15 2.11 (0.96) (83 %) Finance costs 0.84 0.99 (0.15) (18 %) EBITDA (1.27) (1.69) 0.42 (148 %) Fair value adjustment of derivative liability 0.71 (0.10) 0.81 114 % Impairment (recovery) of receivable 0.01 (0.02) 0.03 300 % Loss on remeasurement of warrant liabilities 1.84 0.32 1.52 83 % Share-based payments 0.32 1.61 (1.29) (403 %) Warrants issued for services 0.02 - 0.02 100 % Non-recurring expenses 0.30 - 0.30 100 % Adjusted EBITDA 1.93 0.12 1.81 1508 %

Readers are cautioned that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income as determined under IFRS; nor as an indicator of financial performance as determined by IFRS; nor a calculation of cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS; nor as a measure of liquidity and cash flow under IFRS. The Company's method of calculating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, accordingly, the Company's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures used by any other company. Except as otherwise indicated, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated and disclosed by SBBC on a consistent basis from period to period. Specific adjusting items may only be relevant in certain periods.

See also Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures) in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is an international omni-channel platform with a portfolio of diversified assets in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company targets informed, health-conscious Millennial and Generation Z consumers with a focus on opportunities for expansion into high-growth consumer product categories. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and are subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, among others, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the regulatory climate in which the Company operates, and the Company's ability to execute on its business plans. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to expansion plans for TRU Brands products, and the success of the Company's marketing efforts.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking statements and information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for proposed transactions, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness or broader wellness industries and to the Company, and as set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this news release has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

Contact Information: Simply Better Brands Corp., Brian Meadows, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (855) 553-7441, [email protected]