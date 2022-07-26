"CNO is an in-demand health system partner, helping shape the future of nursing care in Ontario. Crawford is a dynamic, collaborative leader who brings the right mix of experience and leadership, along with a keen understanding of regulation in the health care system to this role," says Council President Naomi Thick. "Council extends its sincere thanks to CNO Chief Quality Officer Carol Timmings for her leadership and willingness to serve as acting Executive Director and CEO during the selection process." Timmings will continue in the role of Chief Quality Officer.

Crawford joins CNO at a time of increasing public expectations and heightened strain on nurses and the health care system.

"I am honoured to join CNO," says incoming Executive Director and CEO Crawford. "Nurses play a vital role caring for people and fostering healthy communities and I look forward to bringing my active leadership style to nursing regulation in Ontario. This is a turbulent time for nursing and CNO is uniquely positioned to actively contribute to Ontario's health care system."

CNO protects the public by promoting safe nursing practice and actively collaborates with others on shared system solutions. Learn more about CNO.

About Silvie Crawford

Crawford has held executive leadership roles spanning complex multi-site academic health science centres and the non-profit sector. As an active contributor to many regional and provincial initiatives, she has helped build strong partnerships that positively impact policy and address the evolving needs of the public, communities, and staff. Crawford continues to be active on community boards and supports organizations through teaching, coaching and mentoring in areas of quality, practice, leadership and governance. She has an undergraduate degree in Nursing and a Master of Laws specializing in Health Law.

