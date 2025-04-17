Moving forward with labour mobility

TORONTO, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) welcomes the Ontario government's new bill to promote labour mobility in Canada, so we can continue to enable more nurses to provide safe care.

Yesterday, the government introduced the Protect Ontario through Free Trade within Canada Act, which will streamline the recognition of registered professionals, such as nurses, among provinces.

The government's announcement included expanding the current "As of Right" legislation to allow nurses who are registered in other provinces and territories, or in the U.S., to become automatically registered.

"CNO is prepared to move forward with actions that align with the new legislation to support the health system," said Silvie Crawford, RN, Registrar/Executive Director and CEO. "This move will enable nurses to start practicing in Ontario while they become registered."

National initiatives to strengthen health care

As the country's largest health regulator, CNO has been proactive in spearheading a number of initiatives to support nurses and strengthen the overall health care system across Canada.

CNO's Interjurisdictional Nurse Licensure initiative helps nurses maintain registration in multiple Canadian provinces or territories. It reduces the duplication of regulatory requirements and promotes nurses' ability to practice and support health care systems across the country.

As well, our work collaborating with other regulatory bodies has resulted in enhanced public safety with a new national system for checking if a nurse is registered in another jurisdiction or if the nurse has any restrictions on their practice. Called Nursys, this electronic database makes verification processes more efficient, for the benefit of Canadians, nurses and our health system.

"We are committed to collaborating with other Canadian nursing regulators to enhance labour mobility and streamline registration across Canada. As one part of the health system, we continue to work with the government and other health partners on initiatives to support the health care system in Ontario," Crawford said.

CNO continues its ongoing efforts to register more nurses who have the knowledge, skill and judgment to practice safely. For years, CNO has focused on modernizing our registration processes. Most recently, as of April 1, 2025, we accept nursing education that is recognized or approved in any jurisdiction, if the education was designed to prepare the applicant for the category they are applying to, and it meets the credentials required.

About the College of Nurses of Ontario:

The College of Nurses of Ontario 's (CNO's) purpose is to protect the public by promoting safe nursing practice. We set the requirements for becoming a nurse in Ontario ; inform nurses of their accountabilities and explain what you can expect from nurses; respond to concerns about nurses' conduct, competence and health; and ensure nurses engage in continuous quality improvement throughout their careers.

, regulating approximately 200,000 nurses in . CNO is the authoritative source of province-wide data about nursing registration, application and employment in Ontario . Visit our self-serve Nursing Data Dashboard, read our latest reports, and see our registrant statistics and applicant statistics.

