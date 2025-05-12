TORONTO, ON, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - As the regulator for the province's approximately 200,000 nurses, the College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) understands the vibrant diversity nurses bring to their roles. That's why we are thanking nurses this Nursing Week with a campaign that shows different ways nurses transform patients' health.

CNO is proud to celebrate Nursing Week, taking place from Monday, May 12 to Sunday, May 18, 2025. This annual event recognizes and celebrates the invaluable contributions of nurses, while fostering visibility and trust within the profession.

(CNW Group/College of Nurses of Ontario)

"Nurses, we thank you for being true leaders who demonstrate unwavering commitment, champion positive change and dedicate your lives to serving patients," said Silvie Crawford, RN, CNO's Registrar/Executive Director & CEO. "The work you do matters. You enrich lives by bringing your unique experiences to the care you provide. Your care and compassion transform patients' lives."

This year, CNO's Nursing Week campaign celebrates the vibrant diversity within the nursing profession under the central theme, "This is Nursing." Through a series of videos, CNO honours the rich tapestry of lived experiences, varied approaches and meaningful journeys that enrich the nursing profession and support safe patient care.

Throughout Nursing Week, we will share authentic stories and heartfelt messages from nurses, as well as their patients and employers. Our campaign highlights the diverse knowledge, experiences and skills nurses bring to their roles, the diverse practice settings they work in and the different patients they care for.

Whether in acute care, the community, classrooms, palliative care or so many other settings, nurses' contributions are invaluable in shaping health care, driving innovation and advocating for patient-centred care. From rural communities to urban centres and northern regions, nurses are the heart of health care, bringing diversity and expertise to every aspect of their practice.

"Nurses bring rich experiences and unique strengths to our profession," said Nitha Reno, Manager, Interprofessional Practice and Innovation Long-Term Care & Services for Seniors Division at the Regional Municipality of Durham. "We navigate complex challenges every day, and yet, it is nurses' unwavering commitment that brings comfort, dignity and hope to those we serve," said Reno.

"Diversity in nursing is about the many ways we care. Through our identities. Our values. Our practices," said Leonor De Biasio, RN, at Humber College and VHA Home HealthCare in Toronto. "Care extends far beyond hospital walls. Nurses are in homes and families' lives in such meaningful ways."

By sharing personal stories of nursing, CNO underscores the transformative impact of nurses on individuals and communities they serve. "The best part of my job is having a positive impact on the lives of my clients and advocating for them, to ensure that they've received the best care possible," said Samantha McAran, RPN, at The Care Company Home Care Services in Toronto.

Nurses inspire through their dedication, lead with compassion and enrich health care with their unique worldviews and experiences. "Nurses have the opportunity to make a difficult situation easier by providing comfort to clients. One way we can do this is by incorporating a client's culture and beliefs into their care when possible" McAran said.

"As we celebrate Nursing Week, I am deeply honoured to recognize the vibrant diversity and unwavering dedication of nurses across Ontario. Their unique perspectives, compassionate leadership and innovative spirit continue to transform health care and inspire communities," said Crawford. "This week, and every week, let us express our heartfelt gratitude for the extraordinary contributions nurses make in shaping a healthier future for all."

We invite everyone to recognize the incredible work of nurses during Nursing Week 2025. Together, we can honour the profound impact nurses have on shaping health care and enriching lives through their compassion and dedication.

Celebrate with us! Visit www.cno.org/NursingWeek and follow CNO on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram to hear our stories!

About the College of Nurses of Ontario:

The College of Nurses of Ontario's (CNO's) purpose is to protect the public by promoting safe nursing practice. We set the requirements for becoming a nurse in Ontario ; inform nurses of their accountabilities and explain what you can expect from nurses; respond to concerns about nurses' conduct, competence and health; and ensure nurses engage in continuous quality improvement throughout their careers.

(CNO's) purpose is to protect the public by promoting safe nursing practice. We set the requirements for becoming a nurse in ; inform nurses of their accountabilities and explain what you can expect from nurses; respond to concerns about nurses' conduct, competence and health; and ensure nurses engage in continuous quality improvement throughout their careers. CNO is the largest health regulator in Canada , regulating approximately 200,000 nurses in Ontario .

, regulating approximately 200,000 nurses in . CNO is the authoritative source of province-wide data about nursing registration, application and employment in Ontario . Visit our self-serve Nursing Data Dashboard, read our latest reports, and see our registrant statistics and applicant statistics.

SOURCE College of Nurses of Ontario

For media inquiries, please contact: Kristi Green, Manager, Communications, [email protected]