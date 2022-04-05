Silver Mountain Resources Inc. Closes the Market

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. is a silver explorer and mine developer planning to re-commence production at the Reliquias underground mine and undertake exploration activities at its prospective silver camps at the Castrovirreyna Project in Huancavelica, Peru. SMR owns 100% of its mining concessions, and holds more than 27,000 Ha. Additionally, SMR owns a 2,000 tpd concentrator plant and an operating tailings dam.