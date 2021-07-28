Signing of the Canada-France Coproduction Agreement

The governments of Canada and the French Republic formalize a new agreement that strengthens the ties between the two countries with respect to audiovisual productions

GATINEAU, QC, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - On July 28, 2021, during a videoconference between Paris and Ottawa, Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin, Minister of Culture, and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, signed a coproduction agreement between the Government of the French Republic and the Government of Canada with respect to film, television and audiovisual media services.

France and Canada, both staunch defenders of cultural diversity, are frequent coproduction partners: between 2015 and 2020, the two countries coproduced nearly 100 projects.

This new agreement will replace the two co-production agreements currently in force, which were signed in 1983—the first covering cinematographic works and the second, television works. It covers all audiovisual works, whether intended for initial distribution in cinemas, on television or through on-demand media platforms. This agreement provides more opportunities for French and Canadian professionals to collaborate on audiovisual projects, and represents the culmination of an ambitious joint effort by the Department of Canadian Heritage and the French Ministry of Culture, which oversee the development of international coproduction.

To be recognized as a coproduction under this agreement, and thus be eligible for the support mechanisms that are contingent on this recognition, the works must comply with strict conditions regarding the hiring of artists or technicians from the two coproducing countries, and the minority partner must make an active contribution to the production. This obligation demonstrates the desire of France and Canada to intensify their audiovisual cooperation.

Quotes

"I am proud to formalize this new and more modern agreement with France, our most important partner in French-language coproduction. The special relationship between our two countries is reflected in this strong new support for our cultural sectors."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"This unique and innovative agreement is aimed at co-production of works intended not only for cinemas, but also for television and digital platforms. It symbolizes the friendship and connection between audiovisual professionals in France and Canada."

—Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin, Minister of Culture, French Republic

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

