Significant federal infrastructure improvements completed at Radium Hot Springs in Kootenay National Park

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the completion of a federal infrastructure project to update and renew the Radium Hot Springs Aquacourt building of approximately $29 million. Members of the community marked the completion of the renovations at an event that also recognized the 75th anniversary of the start of construction of the Aquacourt. Building the Aquacourt was the first major construction project undertaken in the western national parks following the Second World War. The upgrades means that the Radium Hot Springs Aquacourt now offers a modern, safe, accessible and inclusive experience for visitors and community members alike.

Investments in the Radium Hot Springs Aquacourt modernized the mechanical and electrical systems, including the installation of energy-efficient technology to leverage geothermal energy from the hot springs. The building was made more resilient to climate change through upgrades to the cold pool that help protect it from flooding and improve visitor safety. The installation of culverts under the building direct water flow to protect the foundation from erosion while safeguarding nearby fish habitats. The renovated restaurant, gift shop, and change rooms will support improved visitor experiences, along with a new rooftop sundeck and upgraded accessibility features including handrails, lifts, and improvements to the site entry and exit.

Through infrastructure investments, the Government of Canada protects and conserves national treasures, while supporting local economies and contributing to growth in the tourism sector. By investing in the Radium Hot Springs Aquacourt, a Classified Federal Heritage Building, the Government of Canada is ensuring that future generations can continue to connect with nature in Kootenay National Park for years to come. These repairs and improvements ensure public safety and positive visitor experiences, support Parks Canada conservation efforts by incorporating green technologies and safeguarding natural habitats, strengthen climate resilience and protect built heritage in Canada.

"Today we mark the completion of critical infrastructure upgrades to the Radium Hot Springs Aquacourt following $29 million in federal infrastructure funding. These upgrades have improved service quality and accessibility, resulting in tangible benefits for visitors, local communities, businesses, and the nation's tourism industry, while improving conservation of nearby fish habitats and implementing green energy technologies. The Radium Hot Springs hold special significance for Indigenous Nations with long-standing connection to the area. Through Parks Canada, the Government strives to work collaboratively with Indigenous peoples to honour Indigenous connections to this place and is committed to investing to ensure the sustainability of these treasured assets."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"The Secwépemc people have long known the spiritual significance of the Radium Hot Springs. Radium Hot Springs has served as a place to relax, heal, and connect with nature throughout the seasons. These springs hold the same cultural value for the Secwépemc today as they did for our ancestors."

Kukpi7 Barb Coté

Kukpi7 of Shuswap Band (Kenpesq't) of the Secwépemc Nation

The Aquacourt at Radium Hot Springs in Kootenay National Park opened to the public in 1951. The Aquacourt is a Classified Federal Heritage Building because of its historical associations and architectural and environmental values.

The modernist concrete and stone Aquacourt was designed by architect Ernest T. Brown to provide a relaxing and welcoming space for visitors. It is a visually balanced cube massing on a U-shaped symmetrical plan featuring strong horizontal lines and flat roofs.

The hot springs water is 45.5°C (114°F) at the source and water flows out of the springs at 1,800 litres (396 gallons) per minute and contain more than 700 milligrams of minerals per litre. The top five minerals found in Radium's odourless hot water are sulphate, calcium, bicarbonate, silica and magnesium.

The Radium Hot Springs are the largest of three hot springs that are managed by Parks Canada. The other hot springs include Banff Upper Hot Springs, located in Banff National Park and the Miette Hot Springs, located in Jasper National Park.

Opening ceremony of Radium Hot Springs Aquacourt in 1951. © Parks Canada The Radium Hot Springs Aquacourt after construction completion in 2024. © Tetra Tech Canada Inc.

More images can be found, here.

